CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Neosho wrestler Trent Neece didn’t like the feeling of falling short of his goal last year at the Missouri state tournament.
Now he’s going back. And this time around, he’s out for redemption.
“I choked a year ago,” the senior said. “It’s fueled me this year, though. I’ve worked hard. The whole team has worked hard actually. I think we’re ready for our state run, because I know I am.”
Neece qualified for the state tournament for the second time of his prep career on Saturday by capturing an individual title in the 152-pound weight class at the Class 3 District 3 Tournament at Carl Junction High School.
With the top finish in his bracket, Neece will be a 1-seed at the MSHSAA Class 3 Wrestling Championships next week in Columbia, Mo. The grappler did not place at the event last season after going 1-2, but he’s looking to cap his prep career with a spot on the championship podium come next Saturday.
“I think I’ve come a long way and our team has come a long way,” Neece said. “We’re young, but our leadership has stepped up here in the last few weeks. It’s showing.”
Neece used a third-period takedown to pull away late for a 7-4 decision over Riley Beckman of Bolivar in his finals match.
Neece was one of seven finalists in the district tourney for Neosho, which claimed the team title with 211.5 points. Bolivar came in second in the team race with 174 points while Carl Junction (144), Marshfield (138.5) and Willard (132.5) rounded out the top five.
The Wildcats crowned one other individual champion in returning state finalist Eli Zar, who capped a 4-0 day with an 11-3 win in the finals over Trey Brewer of Bolivar at 170. Fisher Butler (113), Wyatt Black (120), Johnny Chrisco (126), Hayden Crane (132) and Nate Copeland (138) each placed runner-up.
Neosho also picked up a third-place finish from Collyn Kivett (160) as well as fourth-place finishes from Bostyn Patterson (145) and Ulysses DeLeon (195) to bring its total number of state qualifiers to 10.
The Wildcats placed second in the team standings at last year’s state tourney in Independence, Mo. This year’s event is slated for Feb. 17-19 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.
CJ’S DOMINANT DUO
Carl Junction lightweights Lukas Walker (106) and Sam Melton (113) continue to thrive together as first-year teammates, to say the least.
Both wrestlers picked up individual district titles for the Bulldogs, with Walker claiming a 6-0 finals decision over Forrest McMannes of Bolivar and Melton claiming a first-period fall over Butler of Neosho in the finals.
Walker and Melton, both multiple-time state qualifiers, have been practice partners ever since Melton moved from Joplin to Carl Junction prior to the start of the school year. Walker, a junior, is looking to improve upon his fifth-place finish at state from last season while Melton, a sophomore, is looking to reach the state podium for the first time.
“They’re great workout partners for each other,” CJ head coach Mike Frizzell said. “They push each other every day, which is what you have to have in the room to be successful. Those kids, they come in and put the work in every day. It’s paying dividends right now.”
The Bulldogs qualified seven wrestlers to the state tournament in total, including third-place finishers Max Matthews (120), Tony Stewart (170), Kameron Bennett (285) and fourth-place finishers Chance Benford (182) and Cayden Bollinger (220).
“I feel really good about qualifying seven,” Frizzell said. “Coming into the day, I was a little nervous about where we stood after the first round. So we had a good discussion in the locker room and sort of set the tone. The kids just stepped up. They stepped up in a big way.”
MUSTANGS QUALIFY 5
McDonald County placed seventh in the district tourney and was headlined by five state qualifiers, including a trio of champions in Blaine Ortiz (126), Samuel Murphy (220) and Jayce Hitt (285).
“I was really thinking we might be able to get as many as seven on a best-case scenario,” McDonald County head coach Josh Factor said. “But I think realistically we were thinking four. So five ended up being a good number. Our guys pulled through and had a great tournament overall, and we’re excited for next week.”
Blaine Ortiz, the younger sibling of former McDonald County state champion Oscar Ortiz, went 4-0 in the event and claimed an 8-2 decision over Chrisco of Neosho in the finals. He was a state runner-up last season as a sophomore.
“We’d seen (Chrisco) earlier in the season at a dual meet, and I think it was a pretty close match,” Factor said. “So I think Blaine has widened the gap on him a little. He scored two or three takedowns in that match and wrestled solid. I feel like he’s starting to peak at the right time of the year.”
Murphy improved his season record to 43-1 after claiming a first-period fall over Erik Tomanek of Marshfield in the finals. Hitt, who went 4-0 with four falls, pinned Broc Horton of Rolla in the second period of his title match.
Rounding out the state qualifiers for the Mustangs were Levi Smith (152) and Jose Mendoza Garcia (113), who placed third and fourth, respectively.
