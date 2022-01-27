NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho wrestling team dominated the middle weights, and it paid off with a quality Central Ozark Conference win over Carl Junction on Thursday night.
After falling in a 15-0 hole through three weight classes, the Wildcats responded with seven consecutive match wins to take control in an eventual 44-30 dual triumph over the Bulldogs on homecoming night at Neosho High School.
And the triumph was a needed one for Neosho, which was coming off back-to-back COC losses to Carthage and Ozark ahead of its meet against CJ.
The Wildcats improved their conference dual record to 4-2 while handing Carl Junction its first conference setback of the season.
“We knew CJ was a very tough team this year and a quality opponent that is coached very well,” Neosho head coach Jeremy Phillips said. “I think (the win) is evident for us that we’re moving in the right direction. ... One thing it could be is the fire within us. It seems like we're finding it.”
The pivotal swing in the dual started at the 126-pound weight class when Johnny Chrisco got Neosho on the scoreboard with a second-period fall over Dylan Frazier.
Then after another fall by Jack Lankford over Keaton Colburn at 132 and then a technical fall by Hayden Crane over Kyran Addington at 138, the Wildcats had suddenly taken their first lead in the dual at 17-15.
Nate Copeland (145) and Bostyn Patterson (152) continued the Neosho momentum with back-to-back falls over Dexter Merrell and Arlen Wakefield, respectively, before Trent Neece used a second-period escape to edge Tony Stewart by a 1-0 decision at 160.
The Wildcats’ surge was capped by a second-period fall by Collyn Kivett over Lucas Watkins at 170. Then after a Carl Junction forfeit at 182, Neosho had its largest lead of the dual at 44-15.
“Guys in the middle weights, we have to pick it up a little bit,” CJ head coach Mike Frizzell said. “We have a lot of young kids in that area — freshmen and sophomores — and a couple of junior varsity guys filling in for guys who are sick or injured. But we still have to step up and do our jobs when we get the opportunities.”
Some strategy played a role in the dual triumph for Neosho, which opted to bump wrestlers up a weight class at 138, 145, 152, 160, 170 and 182.
“I knew Jeremy was going to move some guys around,” Frizzell said. “I figured they would be bumping a lot of guys up after watching them against Marshfield (on Tuesday). So I was prepared for it. Our kids just have to come out and perform.”
“Our strategy was to put our best 13 on the mat tonight and let them go fight,” Phillips said. “I knew CJ was going to do some shuffling as well with them being open at 195. But my only game plan was to put what I thought was our best 13 tonight out there. … They fought, and I’m proud of them. It’s been a tough season, but I do believe that our best is yet to come if we stay on track and keep working.”
The start and finish in the dual favored Carl Junction. The Bulldogs received a forfeit at 106 before a decision by Lukas Walker (113) over Fisher Butler and a pin by Sam Melton (120) over Wyatt Black opened up their 15-0 advantage early in the meet.
CJ also closed the dual with three consecutive wins, with Chance Benford (195) pinning DeLeon Ulysses, Cayden Bollinger (220) defeating Eric Renner 7-5 and Kameron Bennett (285) pinning Nico Olivares.
“We typically start out with our hammers in the beginning and finish with our hammers at the end,” Frizzell said. “So, again, we have to figure something out in the middle to put something together. Going into districts, they’re going to have to work harder than what we saw tonight.”
Neosho and Carl Junction will both compete in the COC Tournament at NHS on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.