A wrestling program like Neosho doesn’t become a perennial championship contender by considering any given season as a rebuild.
As head coach Jeremy Phillips explains, it reloads.
So despite parting ways with four state placers and five total starters from a season ago, the Wildcats — winners of nine team state championships in the last 12 years — aren’t making excuses or lowering expectations heading into their 2021-22 campaign.
“Our goals are still going to be high, to be competitive and to put ourselves as contenders by the end of the season,” Phillips said. “We already know we’ll be thing in some areas and we have a lot of work to do. But just like any year, it’s a process. We want to look back at the end of the season with no regrets, look back and be proud of the progress we made and the time and effort we put in.”
The end of last season — one that resulted in a second-place finish at the Class 3 state tournament behind Whitfield — saw Neosho wave goodbye to an accomplished senior class that included four-time state champion Cayden Auch, state champion and two-time placer Jeremiah Larson, three-time state placer Landon Kivett, two-time state placer Eric Holt, starter Jacob Fry and Hunter Morales. Three of the NHS graduates are continuing their wrestling careers at the next level, with Auch competing at Arkansas-Little Rock, Larson at Marionville and Holt at Drury.
Working in the Wildcats’ favor is the return of junior state finalists Eli Zar (160/170) and Raymond Hembree (120), senior state placer Hayden Crane (132/138) and senior state qualifier Trent Neece 152/160).
Rounding out the team’s projected varsity lineup: seniors Nate Copeland (145), Cade Daniel (170/182) and Eric Renner (220); junior Collyn Kivett (170/182); sophomores Johnny Chrisco (126/132) and Jack Lankford (126/132); and freshmen Fisher Butler (113), Logan Cass (106), Trey Hardin (152/160) and Bostyn Patterson (145/152).
“I struggle to talk about individuals just because it’s just a team thing to me more than anything,” Phillips said. “But I would say my senior class in general is always important. You want those seniors to go out on a positive note. … We had kids turn corners last year, and we’ll need a lot more of that in order for us to be tough in the end.”
The team motto heading into the season? Phillips said it’s as simple as one word.
“Tough,” he said. “Last year going into the state tournament we used the word tough because we were going to be not just tough physically but, more importantly, mentally tough. I always kind of evaluate where we are at the end of the year and try to find momentum going into the offseason when we prepare for the season to come. So just one word, tough, will continue to be our motto.”
The Wildcats open the season Dec. 4 in the 34th annual Neosho Wrestling Tournament.
