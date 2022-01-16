It was a milestone-clinching weekend in Branson for Neosho wrestler Eli Zar.
The junior reached 100 career wins on Saturday as he claimed an individual title at the 170-pound weight class in the Branson Invitational at Branson High School. Zar went 5-0 on the day — two falls, one technical falls and two decisions — and capped the tourney with a 5-4 decision over Zach Lewis of Moberly in the finals.
Zar was one of eight top-four finishers for Neosho, which amassed 155.5 team points to finish runner-up behind Liberty (266) in the team standings. Ozark (145.5), Smithville (130.5), Carl Junction (115) and Rolla (115) rounded out the top six teams.
Other finalists for the Wildcats included Raymond Hembree (113) and Collyn Kivett (160), who both went 4-1 on the day. Hayden Crane (132) placed third, while Fisher Butler (120), Nate Copeland (138), Trent Neece (152) and DeLeon Ulysses (195) each placed fourth.
Carl Junction had one finalist in Sam Melton (120), who opened the day with three straight wins before falling 9-1 to Cooper Rider of Liberty in the finals.
Placing third for the Bulldogs were Lukas Walker (113) and Chance Benford (182). Carter Foglesong (106), Tony Stewart (170) and Cayden Bollinger (220) each placed fourth.
Neosho takes on rival Carthage in the annual Black and Blue Dual on Tuesday at Carthage High School. Carl Junction returns to the mat on Jan. 25 when it travels to Marshfield for a dual against the Blue Jays.
