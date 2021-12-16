NEVADA, Mo. — The Carthage girls basketball team battled for four quarters but suffered a narrow 42-41 loss to Nevada on Thursday night at Nevada High School.
Nevada held a three-point halftime lead before Carthage trimmed the deficit to one point by the end of the third quarter. Both teams scored 12 points in the final quarter to bring the game to a close.
“Girls battled hard for 32 minutes tonight,” Carthage coach Scott Moore said. “I’m really proud of our effort.
“It was a back-and-forth game all night long and Nevada just happened to have the last good shot of the game and it went in.”
Carthage got a game-high 21 points from Kianna Yates while Maggie Boyd added eight. Boyd and Lauren Choate both made one 3-pointer.
Clara Swearingen and Maddy Majors led the Nevada scoring with 19 and 18 points, respectively.
Carthage fell to 3-4 on the season while Nevada improved to 7-1.
“We will learn a lot of lessons from this game,” Moore said. “How every shot, pass, rebound and defensive possession matters when you play good teams. We will need to focus more in practice on the little details and make sure that our practice intensity elevates to a more game-like level.”
Carthage takes on Ozark on Dec. 27 to open up play in the Pink and White Classic in Springfield, Mo.
