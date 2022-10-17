BOLIVAR, Mo. — Nevada golfer Emree Cameron shot a one-under-par 71 to lead the field in the first day of the Class 2 state tournament on Monday at Silo ridge Golf and Country Club.
With five birdies on the day, the sophomore posted a one-stroke lead over second-place Marlene Edgeman (72) of Marshfield through the first 18 holes.
Osage’s Hanna Maschhof (75), New Covenant Academy’s Savannah Lee Thessing (82), Maryville’s Cailyn Auffert (83) and Osage’s Sohia Rivera-Sindlinger (83) rounded out the top six individuals in the 81-player field.
In the team standings, Osage carded a score of 350 to take a 15-stroke lead over second-place St. Michael the Archangel.
Mount Vernon, positioned in ninth in the team standings at the end of day one, was led by Kenadi Killingsworth’s 102, which put her in 48th. Madison Phillips was in 51st and was followed by Madalyn Cook (75th) and Madilynn Schubert (75th).
Cassville’s Avery Chappell was in eighth place with an 85, while Maci Barton was in 76th.
For Monett, Claire Nation was positioned in 24th with a 96, and Katie Geiss was in 69th.
Lamar’s Victoria O’Neal carded a 95 to land in 22nd place.
Riley Severance and Paige Hertzberg were in 60th and 63rd for Monett.
The tournament concludes with a final 18 holes on Tuesday.
