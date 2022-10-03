MARSHFIELD, Mo. — Nevada’s Emree Cameron carded a 2-under-par 68 to place third individually in the Big 8 Conference Tournament on Monday at Whispering Oaks Golf Course.
Cameron had four birdies, 12 pars and two bogeys in her 18-hole round as she shot a 35 on the front nine before shooting a 33 on the back.
The tournament featured three of the top girls golfers in the state in Cameron, Marshfield’s Marlee Edgeman and Springfield Catholic’s Lyla Louderbaugh. Edgeman and Louderbaugh both shot 64 in their rounds before Edgeman claimed the individual title with a birdie on the first playoff hole.
Nevada had one other all-conference awardee in Paige Hertzberg, who shot a 96 to tie for 13th place.
Cassville had a pair of all-conference honorees in fourth-place Avery Chappell (75) and 13th-place Maci Barton (96). Victoria O’Neal (76) placed fifth and was an all-conference finisher for Lamar.
Other all-conference awardees were Monett’s Claire Nation (eighth, 88) and Katie Geiss (11th, 90); Mount Vernon’s Kenadi Killingsworth (ninth, 89) and Madi Phillips (12th, 93); and McDonald County’s Kyla Moore (13th, 96).
Springfield Catholic won the team title with a score of 325 and was followed by Lamar (389), Cassville (393), Rogersville (398), Mount Vernon (406), McDonald County (421), Monett (424) and Seneca (452).
