A change in competitive classes won't happen this season for Webb City High School's football team.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association released its new football classifications and district assignments on Friday morning. Although there was speculation that they would bump up to Class 5 because of increased enrollment numbers, Webb City will remain in Class 4 for the 2019 season.
The Cardinals will compete in Class 4 District 6 with Bolivar, Carl Junction, Hillcrest, McDonald County, Neosho, West Plains and Willard. Willard was in Class 5 last year, while West Plains competed in District 1 last year.
Class 4 District 5 features Camdenton, Helias Catholic, Lebanon, Marshfield, Pacific, Rolla, Union and Washington. Lebanon moved down from Class 5.
Joplin is in Class 6 District 3 with Jefferson City, Kickapoo, Kirkwood, Lafayette (Wildwood), Lindbergh, Marquette and Northwest (Cedar Hill).
Carthage is in Class 5 District 6 with Branson, Nixa, Ozark and Republic. Ozark was in Class 6 last year.
Class 3 District 6 features Aurora, Cassville, Hollister, Monett, Mount Vernon, Nevada, Reeds Spring and Seneca. Monett competed in Class 4 last year. Blair Oaks, last year’s Class 2 champion, bumped up to Class 3.
In Class 2, Lamar is in District 4 with Butler, California, El Dorado Springs, Fair Grove, Stockton, Versailles and Warsaw.
East Newton is in Class 2 District 3 with Ava, Forsyth, Houston, Liberty-Mountain View, Strafford and Willow Springs.
Sarcoxie bumped down from Class 2 to Class 1. The Bears are in District 2 with Ash Grove, Cabool, Diamond, Marionville, Miller, Pierce City and Thayer.
Greenfield, Jasper and Lockwood are in Class 1’s District 3 with Cole Camp, Lincoln, Pleasant Hope, Skyline and Tipton.
