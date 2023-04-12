Bobby Parkhurst, of Topeka, Kansas, caught a white crappie last month that weighed 4.07 pounds, a new Kansas record.
According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, he was fishing at Pottawatomie State Fishing Lake No. 2 using a minnow as bait on a rod and reel.
After inspection and measurement by John Reinke, assistant director of Fisheries for the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, the lunker catch was put on a certified scale.
“As fisheries biologists, we get the chance to see a lot of big fish but this one is certainly for the books,” Reinke said in a statement. “This crappie measured in at 18 inches long and 14 inches in girth, so it truly deserves a spot on the state record list.”
The previous Kansas state record for white crappie was set in 1964 by Frank Miller of Eureka when he reeled in a 4.02-pound crappie that measured 17.5 inches long. Miller used a rod and reel and minnow, too.
Source: Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks
