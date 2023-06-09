Nicholas Pfeifer was named the next head coach of the Joplin High School boys basketball team on Friday.
Pfeifer currently serves as the head freshmen basketball coach and a physical education and health teacher at JHS. Prior to coming to Joplin, he was the head varsity basketball coach and a social studies teacher at Erie High School in Erie, Kansas, from 2012 to 2022. He also taught at Carthage High School from 2009 to 2012.
During his time at Erie High School, Pfeifer led the team to two league championships, three 15+ winning seasons, one 21-win season, and back-to-back appearances at state for the first time in 27 years. He was named Sports in Kansas Regional Coach of the year in 2020, and the Parsons Sun Coach of the Year in 2021.
Pfeifer holds a bachelor's degree in secondary education/social studies from Newman University, and a masters in educational leadership from Emporia State University.
“It is truly an honor to have the opportunity to lead the Joplin High School basketball program,” Pfeifer said in a statement. “I cannot wait to expand upon my role in a district that has so many tremendous teachers, coaches, administrators and student athletes. We will work tirelessly to continue the great tradition and history of Joplin basketball while creating a style that the people and community of Joplin can be proud of.”
Joplin Athletic Director Matt a Hiatt said in a statement: "As we went through the process of selecting the next leader for our boys basketball program, Coach Pfeifer stood out as the ideal candidate for this position not only because of his previous experiences but also his plan for the future of Joplin basketball. Nick’s commitment to developing outstanding young men coupled with his passion to improve our basketball program by engaging stakeholders at all levels align with the district's vision for all of our athletic programs."
