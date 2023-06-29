Half the park is after dark, they like to say.
Should you find yourself at any of our popular state or national parks in the Ozarks this summer, be sure to check out the night sky viewing and programs, including:
Nightsky viewing
When: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., every Friday in July and August
Where: Tyler Bend Campground along Buffalo National River south of Harrison, Arkansas
Details: Join park rangers to experience the night sky in the Ozarks’ only certified Dark Sky Park. Program topics and activities may vary..
Bats of River CaveWhen: 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 21
Where: Ha Ha Tonka State Park, near Camdenton.
Details: Discover the bats of River Cave. Learn about the bats’ adaptations for life at night, and how River Cave is a vital habitat for them. Afterward, participants may get to see the bats leaving the cave for the night. Meet at the River Cave parking lot at 8 p.m., and the program will begin at 8:30 p.m. To get to the River Cave parking lot from U.S. Highway 54, turn onto Route D, and continue for 2 miles. The parking lot will be on the left. This event is free and open to the public, and there is no registration. For information, call the park at 573-346-2986.
Astronomy nightWhen: 7:45-10:45 p.m. Saturday, July 22
Where: Hobbs State Park, east of Rogers, Arkansas. Meet at the park visitor center.
Details: Begin with an indoor program in the Discovery Classroom about the moon and its effects (phases, tides, and eclipses). Weather permitting, outdoor viewing will begin at 8:45 p.m. when participants will be observing Venus, Mercury, Mars, the moon, stars and star clusters. Items to bring include a flashlight covered with a red cloth (or red balloon) and a folding chair. If you have binoculars or a star chart, bring them, but club members will bring telescopes to share with the public. Recommended for ages 8 and up. Reservations not required. For information, call 479-789-5000.
Night beauty at Bennett
When: 9-10 p.m. Saturday, July 22
Where: Bennett Spring State Park, near Lebanon
Details: Join the park naturalist near the back of the nature center. In celebration of National Moth Week, an area will be set aside to attract moths after dark. Come observe these creatures and enjoy the diversity of the night. Then, take a walk to the spring to discover other nocturnal creatures. Participants will need to bring a flashlight. For more information, call the nature center at 417-532-3925.
Moonlight kayak tour
When: 8 to 10 p.m.
Where: Education Pavilion near the visitors center at Hobbs State Park and Conservation Area east of Rogers, Arkansas.
Details: Spend the evening paddling on Beaver Lake while guided by a park interpreter. Begin by learning the basics of paddling and then go for a moonlight paddle on the lake, weather permitting. All equipment is provided. Space is limited to 10 people. Bring a bottle of water, insect repellent, flashlight, and dress for the weather. Minimum age 9. Registration required. Call 479-789-5000 for more information and to register. The cost is $18 per adult, and $12 for children ages 9-12.
Perseid Meteor Shower
When: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12
Where: Ozark National Scenic Riverways, Big Spring Campground, near Van Buren
Details: The Perseid meteor shower has 60-100 meteors per hour. Rangers will provide astronomical interpretation before and after the meteors fall. The Ozark National Scenic Riverways has great viewing with minimal light pollution. There will also be a dim moon during the peak of the shower. Bring bug spray, chairs or blankets, and flashlights. Telescopes and binoculars are also good for stargazing, but they are not recommended for viewing meteors. This event is free and open to the public. For information, contact the Big Spring Entrance Station at 573-323-4236.
Supermoon Viewing
When: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 30
Where: Ozark National Scenic Riverways, Big Spring Campground, near Van Buren
Details: The full moon will be at its closest approach to Earth, making for a brilliant display. Rangers will provide astronomical interpretation during the viewing. Bring bug spray, chairs or blankets, and flashlights. Telescopes and binoculars are also good for stargazing, but they are not recommended for viewing meteors. This event is free and open to the public. For information, contact the Big Spring Entrance Station at 573-323-4236.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.