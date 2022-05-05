KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Southern baseball team had nine players pick up all-MIAA honors as the league announced its postseason award recipients on Thursday afternoon.
Senior Logan VanWey was a unanimous first-team selection as a starting pitcher. The Webb City High School product led the conference in starts (13), strikeouts (113) and strikeouts per nine innings while ranking third nationally in strikeouts, eighth in strikeouts per nine innings and 12th in starts.
VanWey has 212 career punchouts, which is the sixth-most in MSSU history. His 113 strikeouts this season is the fourth most in a single season by a Southern pitcher. He has limited the opposition to a .204 batting average this year.
Sophomore Tommy Stevenson and junior Matt Miller picked up second-team honors as Stevenson got the nod at catcher while Miller earned the award at the utility spot.
Stevenson ranks second in the conference this season in slugging and home runs per game, while Miller ranks third in the league in total bases and doubles. Stevenson is hitting .396 on the year with 15 homers and 41 RBI, and Miller is hitting .356 with 15 home runs and a team-high 61 RBI.
Miller ranks fourth in the conference in RBI and is 15 shy of tying the single-season MSSU record. His 35 career long balls rank second in program history.
Junior Ryan Doran was a third-team selection as a designated hitter. The lefty is hitting .310 this season with eight home runs and 36 RBI. He sports a slugging percentage of .549.
Junior Cole Woods (starting pitcher), freshman Treghan Parker (second base), freshman Nate Mieszkowski (shortstop), sophomore Henry Kusiak (third base) and senior Jordan Fitzpatrick (outfield) all earned honorable-mention honors.
Woods has 69 strikeouts this season, ranking eighth in the MIAA in the category. He ranks fifth in the conference in strikeouts per nine innings.
Parker has 13 home runs, ranking second on the team and 13th in the MIAA, and has driven in 54 RBI to rank 10th in the league.
Mieszkowski is hitting .333 this season with five home runs and 21 RBI while slugging .529. Kusiak is hitting .346 this season with eight homers, 42 RBI, a team-high 46 runs scored and a .600 slugging mark.
Fitzpatrick leads the MIAA in doubles this season while ranking 13th nationally in the category. He is hitting .291 with eight homers, 44 RBI and 19 doubles. He has 44 career doubles — the ninth most in program history.
Central Missouri outfielder Brennen van Bruesegen and Northeastern State outfielder Brock Reller were named MIAA Co-Players of the Year.
Central Oklahoma’s Kyler Patterson was named Pitcher of the Year, while Emporia State’s TJ Racherbaumer was named Freshman of the Year.
UCM’s Kyle Crookes was named Coach of the Year after leading the Mules to a regular-season MIAA championship with a conference record of 30-3.
