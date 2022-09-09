CARTHAGE, Mo. — With under two minutes remaining and the game’s outcome in the balance, Nixa football head coach John Perry had the option to either play for the tie or the lead.
Perry said his decision was “a no-brainer.”
So after a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Connor Knatcal to wide receiver Noah Engelman pulled the Eagles to within 21-20 of the Carthage Tigers on Friday night, Perry took the gamble and sent out his offense to attempt a 2-point conversion in front of a raucous Carthage home crowd inside David Haffner Stadium.
And the gamble paid off. A well-covered Gaven Krans made a leaping catch over a pair of Carthage defenders on a pass from Knatcal, giving the Eagles a 22-21 lead that ultimately went final in a Week 3 tilt between two Central Ozark Conference heavyweights.
“First of all, we practice 2-point plays every single week,” Perry said. “We did it last year for 13 weeks and never ran one. So I’m like, ‘That is a no-brainer.’ That’s a great football team and we’re on the road. We were going to give them our best 2-point play.”
The game was all but clinched on Carthage’s ensuing drive when a pass by QB Cooper Jadwin was intercepted by Nixa, allowing the Nixa offense to milk the last 1½ minutes of game clock to secure its first win over Carthage since 2015.
The Eagles overcame a 14-7 halftime deficit and didn’t take their first lead until their 2-point conversion with under two minutes remaining.
“I’m super proud of our guys, man, because we made them (Carthage) work for everything they got,” Perry said. “At halftime, they had 14 points, but they had to work to get those 14 points. So I thought we were in great shape. We struggled a little bit on offense, catching the ball a little bit. But that’s life, man. You just keep chopping, keep chopping and keep chopping.”
Carthage, ranked No. 1 in Class 5, fell to 2-1 in the early season while Class 6 No. 4 Nixa improved to 3-0. The Tigers saw a 23-game regular-season win streak snap with the setback.
“We played really, really hard and they followed the game plan,” Jon Guidie said of his team’s efforts. “We didn’t want to give them (Nixa) any explosive plays. I know we gave up one … But other than that, we kept them underneath us. They really did a great job and we just let it slip away there at the end. If you make one of those two plays at the end then it might turn out differently.
“Give Nixa credit, too. Obviously they’re a really good football team and they’re going to go a long way in the rest of the season and the playoffs. But I’m really proud of the effort our kids played with tonight.”
An eight-play, 80-yard drive gave Carthage its final lead of the night, 21-14, after Luke Gall found the end zone on a short TD run with 32 seconds left in the third quarter. The score answered a 19-yard TD pass from Knatcal to Krans that tied the game just three minutes prior in the period.
The Carthage offense had five conversions on fourth-down attempts in the first half as it built a 14-7 lead before the game’s intermission.
The first conversion came on the Tigers’ opening drive when Jadwin ran a QB keeper on fourth-and-1 and reached the yard to gain with just a few inches to spare. The very next play saw Gall go untouched on a 69-yard TD run that gave Carthage a 7-0 lead with 9:31 showing in the opening quarter.
Nixa responded with a 67-yard TD drive that took less than three minutes to complete. Green accounted for 32 yards in the drive and capped it with a 1-yard TD plunge that tied the game at 7-7.
The Tigers then went on a 77-yard drive that milked more than 11½ minutes off of the clock. The drive saw Carthage convert on three fourth-down attempts — including a big gain on a pass from Jadwin to Sam Carr to convert on fourth-and-7 — before Jadwin reached paydirt on a 7-yard scamper that reclaimed the lead for CHS at 14-7 midway through the second quarter.
The first takeaway of the game came on Nixa’s ensuing possession. After the Eagles drove to the Carthage 18, defensive back Aiden Rogers picked off a pass by Knatcal and got a hefty return to the Tigers’ 42.
Carthage and Nixa exchanged scoreless drives from there to take the 14-7 score into halftime.
The Tigers will hit the road next week to take on Carl Junction at Bulldog Stadium.
“We just want our guys to understand that (the loss) doesn’t deter us from our ultimate goal, which is a playoff run and a return to that state championship game,” Guidie said. “That loss doesn’t deter us from that. I told them just to be smart and get back here on Monday and get back to work.”
