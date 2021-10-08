NIXA, Mo. — Football history was made Friday night as Nixa defeated Webb City for the first time in 18 games since the two schools started playing each other in 1988.
The Eagles pulled out to a 28-12 lead late in the third quarter of Friday night’s football game and held on as the Cardinals rallied in the fourth quarter.
Webb City made it a one-score game at 34-27 with 7:28 left in the game, then an interception by the Cardinals’ Dupree Jackson with 5:35 left set up what could have been the game-tying drive.
The Cardinals drove to Nixa’s 44-yard line with plenty of time left, but they turned the ball over with a fumble. Then Nixa scored the clincher on a touchdown by linebacker-turned-running back Jaden Aven to go up 41-27 with 1:45 left in the game.
“I’m proud as heck of our kids, we battled a really good team tonight,” said Cardinals head coach John Roderique. “Sometimes we have everything based on that scoreboard, that’s what people judge us by, but I’m proud of our guys. They played hard. Nixa’s got some guys that they’re hard to match up with anybody in the state of Missouri, and we struggled tackling the big backs they had, and what do you tell a guy who’s in perfect position to defend a guy and he’s just taller and bigger? We can’t be mad about that.”
Nixa head coach John Perry said the Eagles had used their heavier package of players in a few plays earlier in the season, but when it started working well against Webb City, Nixa stuck with it.
“Jaden Aven, wow, what a stud,” Perry said. “I don’t know if he ain’t a better running back than he is a linebacker, and he’s got a big old heart. He’s courageous and kids like that are hard to stop.
“We’ve used that package two or three times and it’s not been stopped, so tonight we were like we’ve been worried about running out of gas, but we weren’t going to leave anything on the sideline, we were going to leave it on the field.”
Aven, a senior, finished the game with 10 carries for 100 yards and three touchdowns, all in the second half.
Sophomore Spencer Ward led the Eagles in rushing with 24 carries for 158 yards.
Webb City Senior Cade Wilson led the Cardinals with 26 carries for 154 yards and a touchdown. Dupree Jackson and Omari Jackson also scored touchdowns on the ground.
Webb City Quarterback Landon Johnson completed 8 of 16 passes for 116 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Receiver and kick returner Dante Washington ignited the Cardinals at the end of the first half with a huge kickoff return after Nixa went up 14-6 with only 1:07 left before halftime.
Washington’s 79-yard return set the Cardinals up at Nixa’s 20 yard line, then Washington caught a 17-yard pass from Johnson to pull the Cardinals to within two points.
“He’s a dynamic player. We get the big kickoff return, and then we were able to get him in there and throw one in,” Roderique said. “A great throw by Landon Johnson to score that. Still yet, we had a little bit of momentum, but we missed the extra point. If we go in even right there you always feel better when it’s even versus a couple of points down because you know you’ve got to manufacture an extra score there.”
The Cardinals fall to 4-3 on the season while Nixa goes to 6-1.
