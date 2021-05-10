NIXA, Mo. — A two-run showing in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted Nixa to a 6-5 win in extra innings over Carl Junction on Monday at the Nixa baseball field.
The two teams were deadlocked at 4-4 heading into the ninth before Cole Wilson stole home in the top half to give the Bulldogs a 5-4 advantage.
Nixa, however, responded in the bottom frame with an RBI double by Rylan Michel and then a steal at home by Michel to give the Eagles the one-run triumph.
The Bulldogs tallied five hits in the contest and were led at the plate by Dylan Eck, who went 3 for 4 with a double, a home run, two RBIs and one run scored. Alex Baker had a triple and one RBI, and Cole Stewart had one single.
Michel paced Nixa with a 4-for-4 showing. He tallied three RBIs and crossed home plate once.
Eck went three innings in relief in the loss, surrendering two earned runs and six hits while striking out five. Drew Beyer started the game for CJ and allowed two earned runs and six hits while striking out nine in five innings of work.
Sam Russo picked up the win after tossing two innings, limiting Carl Junction to one earned run and one hit. Isaac Mitchell pitched seven innings in his start for the Eagles and surrendered four earned runs and four hits while striking out seven.
Carl Junction wraps up the regular season with a home game against St. Mary’s Colgan at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
