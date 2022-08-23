If there’s one team out east in the Central Ozark Conference that’s primed for a conference championship run in 2022, it’s the Nixa Eagles.
The Eagles, in their third season under head coach John Perry, return 14 starters from last year’s team that went 8-3 and finished third in the COC behind Carthage and Joplin.
Nixa picked up a 28-0 win over Lee’s Summit West in the first round of the Class 6 District 3 playoffs before falling 24-13 to Joplin in the district semifinals.
The Nixa offense remains loaded as it returns nine starters from last year’s unit that averaged 33.7 points and nearly 400 yards per game.
Leading the way are senior playmakers Connor Knactal (quarterback) and Ramone Green (running back). Knactal passed for 1,912 yards and 24 touchdowns while Green, who missed most of last season with an injury, rushed for 225 yards and three TDs in less than two full games.
Green was a 1,000-yard rusher in 2020 and is touted as one of the best running backs in the state of Missouri heading into his senior campaign.
The Eagles have several more key returnees on the offensive side in offensive linemen Landon Carson, Ethan Cho and Garrett Davidson (all-conference honorable mention), as well as wide receivers Austin McCracken and Rylan Michel. Spencer Ward is also expected to split time at RB with Green.
On defense, Nixa will be led by all-conference seniors Avry Rutherford (defensive lineman) and Ty Hartman (linebacker). In total, the team returns seven starters on that side of the football.
BRANSON PIRATES
Branson will be under new leadership in 2022 as Aaron Hafner takes the helm of the program.
Hafner had previous coaching stops in the COC at Webb City and Republic and also spent a stint in the college ranks at William Penn University in Iowa. The Frontenac, Kansas, native replaces Anthony Hays, who resigned the position last December.
Hafner assumes a program that finished 3-7 last year and hasn’t recorded a winning season since 2010.
The Pirates return seven starters. Just one was an all-COC performer last season in senior linebacker Cade Grimm, who is expected to take on a larger role offensively at running back along with Rylan Cornelison, Marshall Storm and Will Thornton.
Branson will have three options at quarterback in senior Cole Matthews, junior Javen Finkbone and sophomore Luke McCormick.
OZARK TIGERS
The Ozark Tigers return 13 starters and two all-conference performers from last year’s squad that finished 3-7.
Senior Jace Whatley is back after becoming a third-team all-COC selection at wide receiver with 458 yards on 21 receptions. He was the top target last season for quarterback Brady Dodd, who also returns after throwing for 895 yards and totaling 16 touchdowns as a junior.
The Tigers will be led defensively by third-team all-conference awardee Garrett Ballard, who registered 65 tackles and five interceptions in his junior campaign.
The team will also have notable returners in all-area honorees Gage Depee (LB/RB), Cooper Buvid (LB/RB) and Peyton Greer (OL-DL) — all seniors.
“We have a good mix of experienced players to lead the team and a solid crew of hungry up-and-comers ready to get their shot to contribute to the program,” seventh-year Ozark coach Chad Depee said. “Our mission at Ozark is to be the builder of men and create ’T.I.G.E.R.S.’ for life. … We work to put the best product on the field to win games.
“The young men that have committed to our 2022 squad have shown an eagerness to learn. They have committed to the physical and mental training needed to perform at the level needed to compete in our league. They’re doing a good job developing team chemistry, and I am very excited to see this team compete.”
REPUBLIC TIGERS
Republic returns 11 starters from last year’s team that finished 6-5 for its first winning season since 2015. It was also just the Tigers’ first year under head coach Ryan Cornelson.
“We have to replace some key players lost to graduation,” Cornelson said. “We do feel good about the fact that now we have had a full offseason to train and one season within our football systems. How fast we can play at a high level on the offensive and defensive line will be a huge determining facts for us.”
The Tigers will be headlined by five all-conference awardees in senior running back Conner Sandridge, senior two-way lineman Dean Marcum, senior linebacker Cooper Douglas, junior running back Kanon Krol and junior defensive back and quarterback Wyatt Woods.
Other returners with varsity experience include seniors Gunner Ellison (RB/DB), Ezekiel Meads (RB), Maxwell VanWyk (OL), Gavyn Beckner (LB/QB), Noah Reese (LB) and Cam Mitchell (TE) as well as juniors Zion Allen (DB), Kendell Curbow (LB), Cole Gimlin (LB), Carson Taylor (WR) and Carter Nation (OL).
WILLARD TIGERS
The Willard Tigers head into their second season under head coach Frank Tristan after finishing 1-10 a season ago.
Willard went 0-9 in the regular season before claiming an upset victory over Neosho in the first round of the district playoffs. The Tigers looks to continue that late-season momentum with the help of 13 returning starters and 36 total lettermen.
“I believe you will see a different Willard team this fall,” Tristan said. “We will continue to lead the program with hard work and integrity, and we will be clean in all three phases of the game.”
All-conference honorable mentions Karon Johnson (senior) and Alex West (junior) are back to lead the offensive and defensive fronts.
The team also returns starters at running back and quarterback in Owen Bushnell and junior Russell Roweton.
Bushnell rushed for 346 yards and four TDs on 43 carries while Roweton threw for over 1,000 yards an seven TDs.
Two-way senior lineman Brecken Murray will also be a leader in the trenches for Willard along with senior Derek Hicks.
Senior Clayton Scott will headline the team’s group of receiver after averaging 11 yards per reception a year ago. Timmy Ruble brings experience to the Tigers’ defensive secondary after averaging six tackles per start as a sophomore.
