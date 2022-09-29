The Nixa softball team broke a scoreless tie in the final two innings to pull away from Joplin for a 5-0 win on Thursday at the JHS softball field.
Joplin slipped to 20-9 on the season while Nixa improved to 17-9.
The matchup proved to be a pitchers duel through the first five innings between Joplin’s Jill McDaniel and Nixa’s Madison Meierer before NHS finally broke the seal with a three-run sixth and a two-run seventh.
Meierer surrendered just three hits while striking out eight batters in seven innings of work. McDaniel allowed five earned runs and six hits while fanning seven in seven innings.
Joplin was led at the palte by Abby Lowery, Jadyn Pankow and Riley Kelly, who tallied one single apiece.
Lauren Krans paced the Nixa offense, going 2 for 4 with a home run, a double, one RBI and two runs scored. Sara Sweaney also homered while Harper Simpson singled and drove in two runs.
Joplin will play host to Glendale on Monday.
