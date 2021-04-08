April showers bring May flowers, and they also tend to throw wrinkles in spring baseball schedules.
That will be the case for No. 11 Missouri Southern this weekend as it attempts to play host to Newman in a three-game MIAA series at Warren Turner Field.
With rain projected in the weekend forecast, the Lions (18-6, 12-6 MIAA) and Jets (5-12, 4-11) have adjusted their series schedule to play a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. Friday before playing a final game at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“It just made sense for us to try to get two games in on Friday in case there’s some sort of rain delay on Saturday,” Southern coach Bryce Darnell said. “Playing two nine-inning games with a rain delay in between makes for a long day. So hopefully the weather permits and we’re able to get three baseball games in this weekend.”
Darnell added that the Lions are eager to get back on the diamond after suffering their first conference series defeat last weekend to No. 4 Central Missouri. Despite posting 24 runs and 36 hits in three games against the Mules, MSSU was swept in the series with losses of 5-2, 17-12 and 22-10.
UCM (21-4, 17-1) preserved its spot atop the MIAA standings with its sweep of MSSU and leads second-place Northeastern State (16-7, 13-5) by four games. Southern, meanwhile, fell to a tie for third place with Pittsburg State (16-7, 12-6), who entertains Central Missouri this weekend.
“The last game (against UCM) got away from us, but other than that, we felt like we competed hard and had our opportunities,” Darnell said. “That’s just the way the ball goes sometimes, and we’re ready to get back going again. No doubt.
“Offensively, it was obviously a good weekend for us. … We hit about .330 on the weekend. I’d hate to say our bullpen depth wasn’t as good as it needed to be, but maybe if we could do some things over again as a coaching staff, we probably would have been a little bit more proactive in terms of turning pitchers over. … So maybe a bit of that is on me and how I managed some things. I felt like I maybe let our guys down a little bit, and especially in that first game on Friday. But we learn from it.”
The MSSU pitching staff took a considerable blow in the first inning of its final game against UCM last Saturday when junior Zac Shoemaker suffered a season-ending injury to his throwing arm after delivering just two pitches.
Shoemaker, a former all-MIAA selection, has been a pivotal piece to the Lions’ rotation since 2018 and had an ERA of 3.95 with 35 strikeouts this season prior to his injury.
“He tore his UCL and he’ll have Tommy John surgery,” Darnell said of Shoemaker. “I hate that for him because I know what type of player and worker he is and how much he loves the game. It’s unfortunate this year, but he’s a super hard worker. He’ll take rehab real serious and come back stronger than ever.”
Darnell said Corey Cowan will likely fill in for Shoemaker in the Lions’ rotation. The senior has appeared in eight games this season, sporting an ERA of 5.40 with 16 strikeouts and no walks.
Of course, Southern still has two of the top arms in the league at its disposal in Zach Parish and Will Bausinger, who both lead the MIAA in games started. Parish also leads the conference in wins and strikeouts, and he ranks second nationally in strikeouts while ranking sixth in wins.
Offensively, the Lions have five batters (with a minimum of 20 at-bats) hitting over .300 on the season in Troy Gagan (.396), Jordan Fitzpatrick (.366), Tommy Stevenson (.358), Joe Kinder (.329) and Henry Kusiak (.317). Gagan and Kinder lead the team with eight home runs apiece.
The Jets are led at the plate by Hayden VanDePol, who is hitting .411 with three homers and 18 RBI. Mitchell Austin has a team-high 22 RBI. Connor Langrell is 1-0 on the season with 21 strikeouts in 24 innings and carries a 4.88 ERA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.