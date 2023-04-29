The Missouri Southern State University baseball team broke another home run record this season, and with that became the first Division II team to get into triple digits for home runs this season.
The 16th-ranked Lions on Friday hit four home runs in a 9-3 win against Missouri Western (14-31, 10-21 MIAA) at the Griffon Baseball Field in St. Joseph to break a program record for home runs hit in a season.
The Lions (37-11, 24-7 MIAA) had home runs from Treghan Parker, Henry Kusiak, Chayton Beck and Drew Davis.
In the first inning, back-to-back home runs were hit by Parker and Kusiak, setting a new program record for home runs in a single-season with the 98th and 99th home run hit of the season. Beck hit the 100th home run of the season, making Southern the first D-II team this season to have triple digit home runs as a team. Davis followed that up with home run No. 101 in the eighth inning.
Last week, on Senior Day, Southern senior Matt Miller also broke MSSU single-season home run record with a two-run homer over the right center field wall. He followed that up with another home run Sunday — their final home game this season. Going into Saturday's game, he was at 20 homers for the season.
Earlier this year he also set a career home run record for Southern, and is now at 55 home runs so far in his career.
After Friday's game, Miller also held the career RBI record for Southern, with 195 RBIs so far.
