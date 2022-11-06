The Missouri Southern women’s basketball team moved to 2-0 in the early season after claiming a 54-51 win over Minnesota-Duluth on Sunday in the Lions’ final game of the D2CCA Tip-Off Classic inside Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.
No. 19 MSSU was led by Madi Stokes and Lacy Stokes, who scored 13 points apiece. Madi added a team-high eight rebounds, while Lacy chipped in three steals and three assists.
Layne Skiles shot 4 of 8 from the flood and 3 of 6 from 3-point range to finish with 11 points. Amaya Johns led the bench scoring for the Lions with eight points, and Hailey Grant grabbed five rebounds.
Minnesota-Duluth (1-1) was paced by Brooke Olson, who scored 15 points. Ella Gilbertson knocked down all eight of her attempts from the free throw line and scored 14 points off the bench, and Maelyn Granica led the team in rebounds with seven.
After winning the tip, the Lions got off to a quick start highlighted by Skiles knocking down back-to-back triples for a quick 6-0 lead with 8:08 left in the quarter.
The end of the quarter saw the Lions get out to a 13-6 lead before the Bulldogs closed the quarter on a quick 4-0 run for the 13-10 score line.
In the second quarter, both teams found it very difficult to score, with the first basket of the quarter happening at the 7:03-mark by Madi Stokes to make it a five-point lead at 15-10.
Duluth went on a 9-0 run to the media timeout for their first lead late in the first half. The Lions then reclaimed the advantage thanks to a Grant turnaround, and-one jumper with 2:31 remaining. Southern eventual took a 25-23 lead into the game’s intermission.
Lacy Stokes started getting hot early in the third quarter, knocking down a floater on the first Lion possession and then later nailing a pull-up jumper to give her team a 32-27 lead with 6:49 showing in the third. Skiles would convert her third three of the game and then follow it up with a pull-up jumper at 4:11, making it 37-29 for the largest lead of the game.
Southern held a 44-38 lead with 8:55 left in regulation. But Duluth would not go away, going on a 7-0 run to make it 48-48 with 3:14 left before Madi Stokes stopped the run with a layup.
Kaitlin Hunnicutt would seal the game away with a pull-up jumper with just over a minute remaining, and the Lions defended the last minute for the three-point triumph.
Southern is off to its first 2-0 start to a season since the 2015-16 campaign.
Southern will compete in the MIAA/GAC Challenge this weekend in Searcy, Ark., taking on Henderson State on Friday at 3 p.m. and then playing Harding on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.