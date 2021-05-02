MARYVILLE, Mo. — The No. 20 Missouri Southern baseball team plated three unanswered runs to claim a 6-5 win in 11 innings over Northwest Missouri on Sunday at Bearcat Baseball Field.
The triumph clinched a series sweep for the Lions (27-10, 20-10 MIAA), who picked up wins of 6-2 and 11-4 over the Bearcats (13-23, 11-19) on Saturday.
With one week remaining in the regular season, Southern is positioned in third place in the MIAA standings and trails second-place Northeastern State by a game. Pittsburg State sits a half-game back of MSSU in fourth.
A home run by Henry Kusiak tied the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the ninth before back-to-back doubles by Troy Gagan and Tommy Stevenson plated the go-ahead run the Lions needed in the 11th.
Southern drew first blood in the contest in the top of the first when Ryan Hunter drove in Dexter Swims from third on a fielder’s choice. The Lions took a brief 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth after Joe Kinder belted his 13th home run of the season.
The Bearcats responded with two runs in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game a 2-2, but Jordan Fitzpatrick put the Lions back on top in the seventh with a sacrifice fly that plated Brad Willis for a 3-2 advantage.
Northwest took its first lead of the afternoon with three runs on four hits in the bottom of the seventh, putting MSSU in a 5-3 hole.
Hunter picked up his second RBI of the game in the eighth on a single that plated Dexter Swims to make it a one-run ballgame, and then Kusiak’s solo blast followed to tie the game with two outs in the top of the ninth.
Gagan, Stevenson, Clay Milas and Brad Willis tallied two hits apiece to pace the Southern offense. Hunter finished with a team-high two RBI, while Kusiak and Kinder both had one homer.
Reliever Scott Duensing (3-3) picked up the win after tossing two scoreless innings, surrendering just one hit and striking out a pair. Ryan Paschal shut out the Bearcats in the 11th to pitch up his first save of the season.
Jacob Davis got the start for Southern and surrendered two earned runs and four hits while striking out three in 3 2/3 innings. Corey Cowan surrendered no runs and two hits in 1 2/3 innings, and Cole Woods allowed three earned runs and two hits in an inning. Logan VanWey also tossed in relief, limiting Northwest to no runs and two hits in 1 2/3 innings of work.
Drew Mackie led Northwest at the plate, finishing 3 for 6 with one RBI and one run scored. Brett Holden and Jacob Pinkerton both doubled for the Bearcats.
Southern wraps up the regular season this coming weekend in a three-game home set against Rogers State. The conference series will open with a Friday doubleheader that starts at 1 p.m. at Warren Turner Field in Joplin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.