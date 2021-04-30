The No. 20 Missouri Southern baseball team looks to get back to its winning ways this weekend as it travels to Maryville, Mo., for a three-game MIAA series against Northwest Missouri.
The Lions (22-11, 17-10) ride a three-game skid after suffering a sweep in a highly-competitive series with Pittsburg State (22-11, 17-10) last week in Pittsburg, Kan.
Tied with the Gorillas for third in the conference standings with two weeks left in the regular season, Southern now shifts its focus a Northwest (13-20, 11-16) team that’s fighting for one of the eight MIAA Tournament bids.
“It’s been a while since we’ve been this far from home, but we’re excited about another opportunity to get back on the field and hopefully continue to play hard,” MSSU head coach Bryce Darnell said. “The results weren’t what we wanted last week, but I thought our effort and competitiveness was there. So if that continues, I feel like we’ll be in good shape.”
All three of Southern’s setbacks to PSU were decided by one run, with two being won by the Gorillas in walk-off fashion.
“We were a break or two away from winning a couple of those games,” Darnell said. “They were three highly contested games against two competitive teams. Sometimes things just don’t go your way.”
Darnell said that one of the primary focuses for his team this week will be timely hitting — something MSSU lacked against the Gorillas as it stranded 22 runners on the base paths in three games.
“Maybe if we get a couple hits in key spots, then maybe some of those results are different,” Darnell said. “But otherwise, our pitching and defense was good last week. We just have to keep those things up and pick up a run or two.”
Northwest rides a bit of momentum heading into the weekend after snapping MIAA frontrunner Central Missouri’s 24-game win streak last Sunday. Prior to that triumph, the Bearcats had lost eight straight.
The Bearcats rank No. 12 in the nation in double plays turned (27), and they’re 8-1 this season when they out-hit their opposition.
Northwest has recently leaned on a couple of young pitchers, sophomore Alex Slocum (4-1) and freshman Zach Wiese (2-4), in its starting rotation due to injuries suffered by its usual starters. Junior Spencer Hanson (3-3) has been the team’s top option, posting a 4.95 earned run average and ranking second in the MIAA in opponents’ batting average (.176).
“We’re going to see a couple young pitchers, we think,” Darnell said. “ But they’re a tough team to deal with at home, and they have a ton at stake as far as getting into the top eight for the conference tournament. So we anticipate three tough games.”
Southern is in the top-ten nationally in five different categories, ranking third in doubles (96), sixth in doubles per game (2.8), seventh in strikeout to walk ratio (299-144), eight in home runs (62) and ninth in fewest walks allowed per nine innings (2.95).
MSSU ace Zach Parish (8-1) leads the MIAA and ranks second nationally with 108 strikeouts this season. The lefty has 460 career punchouts and is 14 shy of setting the all-time Division II record. He holds a 1.37 ERA in the current campaign.
Southern is hitting .305 as a team, with five batters in the starting lineup above .300. Troy Gagan leads the way at .406, while also adding 14 doubles, nine home runs and 31 RBI. Tommy Stevenson leads the team with 45 RBI and is second with ten home runs, while Joe Kinder has a team-high 11 homers.
