The Missouri Southern women’s volleyball team was within striking distance of taking down the 24th-ranked team in the nation on Thursday.
But despite forcing a fifth set, the Lions were ultimately edged by No. 24 Central Missouri 3-2 (25-22, 18-25, 19-25, 25-22, 15-13) inside Robert Ellis Young Gym.
The decisive fifth set saw Southern (3-7, 3-2 MIAA) lead at the midway point after Janelle Brehm recorded a kill to make it 9-5. However, UCM (8-1, 8-0) responded with a 5-0 run to take a 10-9 advantage. Back-and-forth action from there saw Southern pull to within one point again, 14-13, before the Jennies clinched the win with a set-ending kill.
Southern opened the match with steam and won the first set 25-22 as it led from the first point on. The second set saw the Jennies come out strong and limit the Lions to a .000 attack average en route to the 25-18 win. Set three saw two ties and one lead change before UCM claimed the 25-19 set win.
The Lions rushed out to a 12-7 lead in the fourth set and forced a UCM timeout. UCM got within one, 21-20, late before the Lions got a kill from CC Pollard and an ace from Sophie Mayder to go up 23-20 and eventually win the set 25-22 after another kill from Pollard.
Pollard recorded 20 kills and a .415 hitting percentage for Southern, while both Brehm and Mader recorded double-doubles. Brehm had 14 kills and 17 digs, and Mader dished out 44 assists and had 12 digs.
Abbie Casper had 28 digs and Brooklynn McCain 11 digs. Alyssa Diaz had 13 kills and two blocks, while Kierson Madew had seven blocks.
The Lions will play Nebraska-Kearney and Fort Hays State on Saturday in Topeka, Kansas. The first match against UNK starts at 10 a.m., and the second match against FHSU starts at 2:30 p.m.
