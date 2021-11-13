TOPEKA, Kan. — The Missouri Southern football team battled till the season’s final whistle.
But despite closing the game with 21 unanswered points, the Lions were unable to complete a late comeback in a 38-28 setback to the 24th-ranked Washburn Ichabods on Saturday afternoon at Yager Stadium.
MSSU, in its first full season under head coach Atiba Bradley, finished its 2021 campaign with a 3-8 record. It's the program’s winningest season since 2014 when the Lions finished 4-7.
A 1-yard touchdown run by Colton Dunkle gave Washburn (9-2, 9-2 MIAA) its largest lead of the game, 38-7, with 9:38 remaining in the third quarter. From there, it was all Southern as the Lions rattled off three straight scores in the final 18 1/2 minutes of play.
The surge began at the 3:32-mark of the third quarter when a three-play, 55-yard drive was capped by a 33-yard TD pass from quarterback Dawson Herl to wide receiver Chris Boudreaux.
With 13:05 to play in the fourth quarter, Herl delivered his third TD pass of the afternoon on a connection with wide receiver Brian Boyd Jr. that went for 23 yards.
Herl wound up completing 26 of 40 passes on the day for 283 yards and three scores with one interception. His TD passes went to three different receivers in Jaedon Stoshak, Boudreaux and Boyd.
The Lions’ final score came late in the fourth quarter when Keandre Bledsoe reached paydirt on a 2-yard carry to complete a 13-play, 74-yard drive. The score pulled MSSU to within 10 points of Washburn with 1:57 remaining.
Southern scored on its second drive of the game with Herl completing a 31-yard TD pass to Stoshak to put the Lions up 7-0 with 10:20 to play in the opening quarter.
Washburn, which finished with 472 yards of total offense, responded with 38 straight points as Southern went scoreless on its next eight possessions.
The MSSU defense found its footing by the latter stages of the third quarter as Washburn was kept off the scoreboard on its final five drives.
Offensively for Southern, Stoshak led the team with 71 receiving yards on six catches while Billy Mance led the rushing attack with 37 yards on seven carries.
Linebacker Richard Jordan Jr. led MSSU defensively with eight tackles, two tackles for loss and one forced fumble. Solomona Fetuao and Ian McSwain had eight tackles apiece while Colton Winder recorded seven tackles.
Dionnte White chipped in four tackles, one tackle for loss and one forced fumble, and Spyncer Chambers recovered a fumble.
For Washburn, Mitch Schurig completed 20 of 27 passes for 225 yards and two TDs. His top targets, Peter Afful and James Letcher Jr., accounted for 73 receiving yards apiece.
Taylon Peters led the Ichabods with 123 rushing yards on 11 carries. Zach Willis added 77 yards and one TD on the ground on 20 attempts.
Washburn finished the regular season in a tie for second place in the MIAA standings with Nebraska-Kearney (9-2, 9-2). Northwest Missouri (9-1, 9-1) clinched the conference crown with a 35-7 win over Emporia State (6-5, 6-5).
