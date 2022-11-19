An opportunistic Pittsburg State University defense forced six turnovers, including five interceptions, and the No. 4 ranked Gorillas blanked No. 13 University of Indianapolis 35-0 in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs on Saturday at Carnie Smith Stadium in Pittsburg, Kansas.
The victory sends the MIAA-champion Gorillas to the second round, where Pitt State (12-0) will meet No. 5-ranked Ferris State University next Saturday, Nov. 26, in Big Rapids, Michigan. The Bulldogs, the defending NCAA Division II national champions, posted a 41-7 victory over Davenport University on Saturday in their first round matchup.
Return specialist Kolbe Katsis, who was named the MIAA Freshman of the Year earlier this season, returned the game’s opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown to ignite the Gorillas just 14 seconds into the contest.
Quarterback Chad Dodson Jr completed 18 of 26 passes for 255 yards, including a pair of touchdown passes to tight end Devon Garrison.
The Gorillas managed just 36 net rushing yards against UIndy’s No. 1 nationally ranked run defense, but that hardly mattered as Pitt State’s defense shut down the Greyhounds (9-2) offensive efforts.
Antione Nunn Jr. snared two of Pitt State’s five interceptions, including one he returned 68 yards for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.
UIndy (9-2) had four drives end with turnovers in Pitt State territory, and the Gorillas halted another drive on downs at the PSU 25-yard line.
UIndy’s Christian Conkling completed just 15 of 35 passes for 184 yards on a blustery day that featured a stiff southeast wind. Running back Toriano Clinton rushed for a game-high 53 yards on 16 carries to eclipse 1,000 yards for the season.
Dubem Okonkwo registered five tackles, including a pair of quarterback sacks, to help lead the Pitt State defense. Adam Smith made a team-leading six stops. Brandon Mlekus, Michael Lacey and Gasevan McGrue also made interceptions.
