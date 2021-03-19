SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mount Vernon admitted it was the underdog on Friday night.
But it was a confident underdog.
“A lot of people expected Vashon to win because they are bigger and ranked No. 1,” senior guard Ellie Johnston said. “We girls talked with each other ... upset guys, come on, upset. We came in the right mindset and played great defense, and I’m so proud of my teammates.”
“We believe in each other,” senior guard Lacy Stokes said. “They came in expecting to be more athletic than us, and granted they are. But a lot of times it comes down to the fundamentals, and that’s all we practice is fundamentals.”
The No. 4 Lady Mountaineers never trailed after the first three minutes, and they pulled away with a parade to the free throw line in the fourth quarter for a 78-55 triumph over top-ranked Vashon in a Class 4 semifinal game at JQH Arena.
The Mountaineers (28-3) play for the state championship at 4 p.m. Saturday — their first title game appearance since winning the 2012 crown. Mount Vernon plays Boonville (26-2) after the Pirates downed St. Joseph Benton 48-44 in the second semifinal for a 13-game winning streak.
Stokes and Johnston combined for 57 points as Mount Vernon stretched its winning streak to 15 games.
Stokes poured in 39 points, making 8 of 12 field goals, 2 of 3 3-pointers and 21 of 26 free throws — the most free throws made in a game in state tournament history. The former mark was 18. She went 14 of 16 at the line in the fourth quarter alone as the primary beneficiary of the Wolverines’ constant fouling.
Johnston finished with 18 points, 16 in the first half as she ignited the Mountaineers to their early lead. Johnston hit all four of her 3-point shots and was 6 of 9 overall from the floor and 2 of 5 at the foul line. She sat the final four minutes of the third quarter with four fouls.
One of Mount Vernon’s primary concerns was slowing down Vashon’s scoring from its transition game. The Mountaineers did that in the best way possible with their best shooting game of the season.
The Mountaineers made 75% of its field goals in both halves — 12 of 16 in the first half and 9 of 12 in the second half. and they were even better from the 3-point arc — 7 of 8 overall (87.5%) and 5 of 6 in the first half when they built a 33-26 halftime lead.
Another key was the Mountaineers got off to a good start and showed they could play with the highly touted Wolverines (17-2).
A 3-point play by Nariyah Simmons and a free throw by Kiyah Cooper put Vashon ahead 4-2, but Johnston hit nothing but net on a 3-pointer from the right wing with 5:11 left in the first quarter to give the Mountaineers a lead they never relinquished
“We talked all week on how we need to withstand the first four minutes,” Mount Vernon coach Grant Berendt said. “We needed to let them know that we can play with them, and I thought our kids handled that very well.
“I thought we took really good shots in the first four minutes, not quick shots. Sometimes we take quick ones from everybody, but we knew in this game we had to take some really good ones because their transition game is deadly.”
While Stokes and Johnston provided the bulk of the scoring, they didn’t make all of the big shots.
The Wolverines scored five quick points to start the second half and pull within two points, but Raegan Boswell sank 3 of 4 free throws on consecutive trips to push the lead back to five.
Then in the final minute of the quarter Boswell nailed a 3 from the right corner, and two Stokes charities gave Mount Vernon a 53-45 lead entering the fourth stanza.
“That was a huge 3,” Berendt said. “And shot shot that with the utmost confidence. She didn’t hesitate and she swung into it just like we do in practice. That was a big one for us.”
The fourth quarter took an eternity to play with Vashon fouling on almost every possession and Mount Vernon sinking 17 of 24 free throws while outscoring the Wolverines 25-10.
The Mountaineers made 12 straight charities during one stretch — 10 by Stokes and two by Cameryn Cassity — to pull away for a 77-55 lead with 2:52 remaining. That span also included a layup by Cassity after she caught a long pass to break the press.
“That fourth quarter I kept looking up, and I felt like five minutes was on the clock for 20 minutes,” Stokes said. “It was just foul, foul, foul, foul. Granted there were a lot of fouls happening. I figured they would make a run, but our girls played the best defense we’ve played all season.”
For the game, the Mountaineers went 29 of 42 at the line to the Wolverines’ 17 of 26.
Marshaun Bostic, who has committed to Auburn, and Simmons had 14 points apiece for Vashon, and Cooper had 12. All three fouled out as Vashon was called for 28 fouls and a technical on the bench.
