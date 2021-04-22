ST. CHARLES, Mo. — The fifth-ranked Crowder College baseball team continued its dominant streak on Thursday as it swept a doubleheader against St. Charles Community College.
The Roughriders, posting wins of 7-4 and 6-2, improved to 40-4 on the season and 22-0 in Region 16 play while extending their win streak to 30 games.
Crowder wraps up its series with St. Charles in a doubleheader on Friday starting at 11 a.m.
CROWDER 7, ST. CHARLES 4
The Roughriders overcame a 4-0 hole by scattering seven runs across the fifth and sixth innings.
Crowder, tallying five hits in the game, was led offensively by Logan Chambers, who had one triple and three RBI. Jeffry Mercado, Rod Criss, Adam Stornello and Trey Harris logged one hit apiece.
Caleb Hollis picked up the win after pitching 1/3 of an inning with one strikeout. Connor Floyd earned the save after shutting out St. Charles in the final inning.
Kaleb Hill started for the Roughriders and surrendered four earned runs and five hits while striking out six in 4 2/3 innings of work. Reliever Jace Presley tossed one shutout inning and fanned two.
CROWDER 6, ST. CHARLES 2
A quicker offensive start enabled Crowder to jump out to a 6-0 lead after plating one run in the third, two runs in the fourth and three runs in the seventh.
The Roughriders recorded eight hits — three of the extra-base variety — while limiting St. Charles to three hits.
Gavin Glasgow paced Crowder at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two RBI and one run scored. Ian Ortiz went 2-for-3, while Chambers, Josh Patrick, Frankie Circello and Jack Stroth tallied one hit apiece. Stroth and Glasgow both homered.
Zach Voss picked up the win after tossing 7 1/3 innings in relief, limiting St. Charles to one earned run and three hits while striking out seven. Starter Chandler Ashby surrendered no runs in 1 2/3 innings of work.
