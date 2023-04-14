Some things are just meant to be.
When Webb City High School coaching legend and the man who literally built the school's softball program, Walter Resa, resigned as head coach in April, 2015 with 498 wins and 92 losses. it appeared he would end up just two wins short of the iconic 500 mark for career wins.
But life — like softball — throws curveballs.
Resa reached the 500 mark Thursday as coach of the East Newton Patriots with a 17-1 win over Springfield Catholic in Granby.
His path to 500 was unexpected. After resigning as coach at Webb City, he stayed with the district to teach fifth- and sixth-grade physical education before retiring from teaching in 2021.
Resa, a 2010 inductee in to the Missouri High School Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame, thought his teaching and coaching careers had both run their courses.
But no.
A teacher shortage in the East Newton School District resulted in Resa being called back to teaching this year under a critical shortage program, in which retired teachers are allowed to return to the classroom.
It also happened that the Patriots needed a new softball coach, too, after Johnica Jones stepped down from the program.
The Hall of Famer agreed to shepherd the program through this year while the district transitions to a new head coach. Resa had assisted Jones the prior year.
No. 500
On April 4, the Patriots handed Resa his 499th win in a 9-3 victory over Exeter and then, on his homefield, Resa captured his 500th victory as his girls rolled over Springfield Catholic 17-1 on Thursday.
East Newton senior catcher Josie Guinn talked about what is was like to be on the team that earned Resa the 500th win.
"It was great to see that we could help a great man and a great coach get his 500th win," Guinn said on Friday while warming up for a first-round Big 8 Tournament game in Mount Vernon.
Resa's daughter, Lacy Epperson, a former player for her dad (2010-2013) and now mom to five-month-old Jace Epperson and Director of Pharmacy Services at Mitchell's Drug Stores in Neosho, reflected on what the accomplishment means to her family.
"Once we realized that my dad ended his career at Webb City with 498 wins, it was pretty disheartening knowing what milestone he could have accomplished in the program he built from the ground up," Epperson said. "But I am so grateful my baby boy gets to be alive for his grandpa’s huge accomplishment years later, which is something I never could have predicted. Everything happens for a reason. We never dreamed that my dad would retire and then be presented with the opportunity of a head coaching position for softball in the state of Missouri."
Resa said no one win stands out in his mind, and that they were all special, but what Resa said he holds most dear is the time he spent with his players.
"What I remember the most is some of the practices and some of the silliness of some of the girls on the field as much as anything," Resa said.
The Beginning
Resa's legacy began in the spring of 1994, when Webb City R-7 administrators Ron Barton and Ron Lankford decided it was time to initiate a softball program to provide equal opportunities for girls. Athletic Director Stephen Gollhofer selected Resa as the first head coach for the program.
"When we started, they really supported not just myself, but the girls and wanted them to do well," Resa said.
And they certainly did well.
The following fall, the Cardinals took their first at-bats and by the end of their first season had claimed a district title and fell just one game short of a Final Four berth with the help of WCHS All-Stater Natalie Weeks.
Stephanie Boyd Taylor was a member of the Resa's inaugural squad and became the first Lady Cardinal to sign with a college program in 1994
Resa's 1995 squad picked up from there, winning 21 consecutive games before falling in postseason play and ending their season with a 21-1 record.
The Cardinals made history again in 1997, becoming the first girls sports team at WCHS to ever reach a state semifinal. WCHS lost its semifinal game, but finished with a 25-3 record.
In 2000, Kathy Harris replaced Resa's longtime assistant coach, Deb Williams, and remains as an assistant with the program today.
That 2000 team made it to the Class 3 state championship game before falling to a 32-0 Pleasant Hill squad 2-1 in extra innings.
Resa said he remembers some of the losses more vividly than the wins, and that loss to Pleasant Hill definitely stands out in his mind.
"That was a tough loss," he said.
Resa's Redbirds returned to the Final Four once again in 2003 and took third place, but the season that followed would help land the program a spot in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame as a 2019 inductee.
The "Leave No Doubt Team'
In 2004, the Cards dubbed themselves the “Leave No Doubt” team and swept through the regular season with a perfect record. After claiming the district title, Webb City went on a tear, besting Monett at sectionals 10-0 and walloping Republic 17-1 in three innings to return to State. In the semifinals, Webb City took down Notre Dame-Cape Girardeau 2-1 and in its 16th shutout of the year, dispatched Kearney 6-0 in the championship game to finish perfect at 32-0.
It was the school's first state championship in any girls sport.
The Cardinals added two wins in the first games of the 2005 season, before suffering their first loss in 35 games. Resa's 34-game winning streak that started with the "Leave No Doubt" team still stands as a Class 3 record. Despite ending the streak, Webb City returned to the semifinals for the third straight year and finished third with a 24-6 record.
Resa guided his squad to another undefeated regular season in 2006, but fell in the postseason. In their first 25 games of the season, the Cardinals gave up just 13 runs and set a state single-season team record for home runs.
After starting an injury-plagued 2007 season 1-2, Resa regrouped and claimed his second state championship in four years. Two players from that team signed with NCAA Division I schools — Molly Garst inked with Purdue and Raeven Replogle with Missouri State. Garst and Replogle were two of four Cardinals who landed on the First Team All-State squad that year, along with Rachel (Hudson) Entz and Amber Hayden.
Resa's Cardinals moved up to Class 4 in 2008 as the smallest school in the class, but their success continued, finishing third at the state tournament in St. Joseph with 29 wins among much larger schools. During the 2008 campaign, Hudson Entz broke the Missouri all-time career home run record, with 40 long bombs and became the third girl in two years from a Resa squad to sign with a Division I school, opting for the University of Missouri.
In 2010 and 2011 Webb City headed to Springfield for the Final Four and finished third in both years, losing to Oakville and Blue Springs, respectively. Two players — Callie (Beavers) Peoples and Morgan Coleman — earned First Team All-State honors that year. And 60 more wins were added to the Resa win column between the two seasons.
Resa led WCHS to yet another Final Four appearance in 2013 — the tenth in 20 years. Resa's girls were state runners up after falling to Lee's Summit in the title game. The Cardinals also claimed their 17th conference and 16th district title that season and landed Desirea Buerge and Kaitlin Beason on the First Team All-State Squad, while logging 22 wins.
Resa gives much of the credit to his past players.
"I've had so many good players," Resa said. "They supported what we were trying to get done. No team wanted to let down the last year's team down.
At the end of the 2014 season, Resa concluded his career at Webb City, but not before seeing 64 of his players land on All-State teams and 33 girls sign to play college ball.
A Family Affair
Resa's 2004 state championship plaque wasn't the only one hoisted in the Resa family in Columbia's Rainbow Park that weekend. His sister-in-law, Angie Resa, also captured a Class 1 state title with her North Shelby squad. Like her brother-in-law, Angie also has two state titles to her credit, with a top finish in 2000 in Class 1A.
And Angie, like Walter, is also a MHSFPCA Hall of Famer. Angie beat Resa to the hall by three years with a 2007 induction, but her win total is short of her brother-in-law's. Angie retired after 15 years of coaching with a 228-103 record, while leading programs at two Shelby County schools — South Shelby (13 years) and North Shelby (Walter's Alma mater) for two years.
Resa also has had the opportunity to share his knowledge of the game with his daughter, Lacy (Resa) Epperson, who talked about that experience and how her father's high expectations on and off the field have influenced her life.
"As a daughter, I have carried these expectations beyond sports and into my adult life in various aspects but especially in building my family and my career," Epperson said. "As a competitive individual, records and wins are expected, but the more important aspects that have been instilled in me and in many other players that have been through his programs are lifelong skills. My dad’s high expectations and loyalty to a program have undoubtedly developed my leadership skills, my ability to persevere, and my perspective on prioritizing what’s important in life."
While at WCHS, she played on two teams that finished third at State and one that finished as runner-up. Epperson earned plenty of accolades of her own, including various First Team All-District, All-Region and All-Conference honors.
The Legacy Lives on
More than a few players under Walter Resa's tutelage also have decided to enter the coaching profession and lead the next generation of players. That is one of the things Resa said he reflects on often.
"What I think I'm most proud of is how many girls I've had that got into coaching," Resa said. "To this day I am watching some of my players coach their own teams and pass on what they have learned onto their own players."
Hudson Entz, a member of Resa's 2004 undefeated team, went into coaching after a successful career at the University of Missouri, where, among numerous other accolades, she was named a 2011 First Team All-Big 12 selection and was an All-Midwest Region first teamer. After graduation from MU, she was selected to the 2013 USA National Softball Team that took gold in the PAN-AM Games and in 2014 she took an assistant coaching position at Missouri Southern State University for the Spring season. In 2014 she took a post as an assistant in the Wichita State University program, where she stayed until 2017.
Entz began providing live commentary for Wichita State's streamed games in 2019 and worked providing professional commentary for ESPN+'s coverage of the NCAA Women's College World Series from 2019 to 2021.
Under Resa, she was a First Team All-State pitcher and was named the Missouri Gatorade State Softball Player of the Year for 2008-2009.
All-Stater Beavers Peoples is another Resa protege' who followed the call to coach. She now serves as the head coach at Platte County High School. She was a member of the 2007 state championship squad as a freshman. In 2020, her Platte County team was eliminated in the Class 4 state semifinals by the Cardinals.
Peoples said she has a long history with the veteran coach.
"I have known Coach Resa through many different phases of life," Peoples said. "He was my middle school PE teacher, then I played for him for four years, then he and my mom worked together at the middle school and into their retirement. Throughout my many years of knowing him, he has taught me a lot of important qualities that I have also incorporated into my own coaching philosophy. For example, the importance of a time for fun and games, and the importance of getting down to business. As players we had a lot of fun with him goofing around, but we knew when it was time to get down to business that he expected hard work. That is something I am trying to instill into my own players."
Peoples responded to Resa's milestone, one that puts the coach in rarified air.
"As for his 500th win, he always expected hard work, determination, and perseverance in his athletes so seeing him persevere through his coaching career and earning 500 wins is the perfect example of this and is something I aspire to do in my own coaching career," Peoples said.
Current Carthage High School Head Coach Stephanie Ray, a member of Resa's 2004 "Leave No Doubt" team, chose to become yet another branch on the Resa coaching tree. Last year, Resa helped his former player out by serving as an assistant at CHS after the program lost eight seniors to graduation the prior year.
"I was so excited to be able to coach alongside him," Ray said. "I enjoyed playing for him and if it wasn't for him, I wouldn't have gotten that championship ring. He taught me how to compete and win on a daily basis."
During Ray's Cardinal career, her teams went a combined 107-11. After her prep career, Ray played at Labette Community College in Parsons, Kansas, where she was an all-conference performer and an NJCAA Academic All-American. Ray finished her college career at Drury University, where she was an all-conference player and an NCAA Academic All-American. She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in physical education. Ray also earned a master’s degree from Drury. Ray also served as the coach at Purdy for four years.
Resa said his one-year stint at East Newton is more than likely his final year coaching. He has accepted a position as a P.E. teacher at Columbus next year.
He said he thoroughly enjoyed his time at WCHS.
"The kids kept me on my toes and kept me young," he said.
