NEOSHO, Mo. — The No. 6 Crowder College baseball team completed a series sweep of Mineral Area College on Sunday with 15-5 and 14-4 wins in a doubleheader at Lallemand Family Field.
In the first game, the Roughriders (18-4, 4-0 Region 16) erased a two-run deficit in the bottom of the sixth as it plated 12 runs for a 15-5 run-rule victory.
Crowder had 10 hits in the game as well as four home runs. Frankie Circello accounted for two of the homers and finished 2-for-3 with four RBI and three runs scored. Rod Criss went 2-for-4 with one home run, a triple and four RBI, while Josh Patrick went 1-for-2 with a solo home run.
Reliever Jace Presley picked up the win after retiring the only batter he faced in the top of the sixth. Cole Agemy and Maddox Thornton tossed the first 5 2/3 innings and combined to limit Mineral Area to three earned runs.
The second game saw Crowder jump out to a 13-3 lead after plating one run in the first, one in the second, five in the third and six in the fourth. The Roughriders ultimately claimed the run-rule victory by plating an additional run in the sixth.
Crowder totaled 10 hits in the game and was led at the plate by Peyton Holt, who went 4 for 4 with one double and three singles. Criss, Landrey Wilkerson and Circello each homered. Criss also tallied a team-high four RBI.
Dylan Carter claimed the win after tossing three complete innings and limiting Mineral Area to three earned runs on four hits. He also struck out six.
Tanner Norris and Connor Floyd finished out the final three innings and combined to hold Mineral Area to one run on one hit.
Crowder returns to play on Tuesday at 2 p.m. when it plays host to Neosho County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.