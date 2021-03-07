NEOSHO, Mo. — The seventh-ranked Crowder College baseball team completed a series sweep of Colby Community College on Sunday by winning both of its games in a doubleheader at Crowder.
The Roughriders picked up a 6-5 win in the first game before registering a 16-4 run-rule victory in the second. Crowder also went 2-0 against Colby on Saturday.
Crowder returns to play on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Neosho County Community College.
CROWDER 6, COLBY 5
A three-run sixth inning gave Crowder a two-run lead and ended up being the difference after Colby was limited to just one run in the seventh.
Colby drew first blood with one run in the top of the second before the Roughriders took a 3-1 advantage with three runs plated in the bottom frame. Colby went on to plate one run in the fourth and two in the fifth to go up 4-3 before Crowder took the lead for good in the pivotal sixth inning.
Crowder recorded six hits in the game and was led at the plate by Logan Chambers, who finished 3-for-3 with one double and one RBI. Jack Stroth, Jeffry Mercado and Clayton Gray each had one hit, with Stroth and Gray driving in two runs apiece.
James Hicks picked up the win after limiting Colby to four earned runs on seven hits in 6 1/2 innings of work. He also struck out eight.
Breven Yarbro finished out the seventh inning for Crowder and earned the save after striking out one batter.
CROWDER 16, COLBY 4
Crowder erupted for three home runs and 14 total hits to dispatch Colby by a six-inning run-rule in the second game of the afternoon.
The Roughriders jumped out to a 7-2 lead by the end of the second inning. Colby plated two runs in the third before Crowder scattered nine unanswered runs across the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Holt led Crowder at the plate, going 3-for-5 with one home run and five RBI. Mercado also logged three hits and drove in one run, while Landrey Wilkerson had one three-run home run and Logan Chambers a solo home run and two total hits.
Relief pitcher Chandler Ashby earned the win after two innings of work, limiting Colby to two earned runs and three hits while striking out three. Axel Camacho started the game for the Roughriders and surrendered two earned runs on two hits in the first inning.
Jace Presley and Cole Agemy also pitched in relief for the Roughriders and combined to shutout Colby in the final three frames.
