The Joplin baseball team battled to the final pitch but ultimately suffered a narrow 2-1 setback to Class 6 No. 8 Kickapoo on Monday afternoon at the Joplin High School baseball field.
The Eagles, falling to 9-10 on the season, suffered the nonconference setback despite outhitting the Chiefs (17-4) 6-4 and committing no errors out in the field.
“It’s frustrating for all of us because we felt like we were in a position to maybe sneak one away there from a really good team,” Joplin coach Kyle Wolf said. “Quite honestly, I’m frustrated with myself. I thought I over-managed the game early and didn’t give enough patience. … But the kids fought and competed.”
Kickapoo’s two-run showing in the top of the fourth inning wound up being the difference in the game. After putting a pair of runners on the base paths with no outs, the Chiefs got back-to-back RBI singles — the first by Brian Wamsher and the second by Reed Jensen — to take their largest lead of the afternoon at 2-0.
Joplin limited the damage in the frame from there as shortstop Landon Mails recorded three consecutive outs. Mails gloved a hard-hit liner and tagged out a runner at second for a double play before he fielded a grounder and made a throwout at first to end the Kickapoo threat.
The Eagles threatened to change the outlook of the game in the bottom of the sixth after it loaded up the bases with one out.
Jackson Queen then got Joplin on the scoreboard on a bloop single to right field that plated Kyler Stokes from third. But that was the only score the Eagles would manage after Kickapoo got out of the inning with a strikeout and then a groundout.
“Jackson comes up with a big hit right there to get a run across, and you felt like, ‘OK, we’ve got a little bit of momentum coming,’” Wolf said. “I’ve seen us do it all year, and we will. We’ll do it again. But credit to their kid (reliever Evan Vienhage) for making pitches he needed to make in that situation to get them out of it.”
The Eagles ended up stranding eight runners on the base paths in the game.
“We had some opportunities but we just couldn’t come up with a timely hit when we needed it,” Wolf said. “You know, that’s baseball. You come up with a hit right there and that changes the complexion of the game. … We didn’t get them at the right time today.”
The Kickapoo pitching staff was nearly untouchable outside of the sixth. Starter Cross Kubik went 5 1/3 innings and picked up the win after limiting Joplin to one earned run and four hits while striking out six batters. Vienhage surrendered one hit and retired two runners to end the sixth, and closer Wamsher tossed a scoreless frame in the seventh while allowing just one hit.
Joplin also benefitted from a strong pitching performance as Reither tossed a complete game and surrendered just two earned runs and four hits while fanning five in seven innings.
“When Byler competes in the zone, he’s really effective,” Wolf said. “He can give people problems. In his last couple of outings, he’s thrown really well. He’s competed in the zone and really hasn’t given them much. You know, I thought we played well defensively behind him, too. That is something coming out of this that you feel good about.”
Six Joplin players tallied one single in Bodee Carlson, Mails, Stokes, Ethan Guilford, Queen and Reither.
The Eagles will be back in action on Tuesday to play host to COC foe Ozark at 4:30 p.m. at the JHS baseball field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.