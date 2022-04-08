DIAMOND, Mo. — In a rematch of last season’s Class 2 state quarterfinal, the Diamond softball team managed to pull away from College Heights Christian (with McAuley Catholic) for a 6-3 victory on Friday at the Diamond softball field.
The fourth-ranked Wildcats (10-2) used a two-run first and a four-run sixth to hand the ninth-ranked Cougars (6-2) their first loss in six games. College Heights had one-run showings in the first, third and seventh innings.
The Cougars outhit the Wildcats 6-5 but committed four fielding errors that resulted in three unearned runs for the home team.
Jayli Johnson was the top hitter for CHC as she finished 2 for 3 with three runs scored. Kloee Williamson, Maddy Colin, Kaitlyn Bates and Avery Eminger tallied one hit apiece, while Addison Lawrence and Aaliyah Perez-Villa both drove in one run.
Caitlyn Suhrie finished 2 for 4 and crossed home plate once to pace the Diamond offense. Madison Bentley had a triple and two RBI.
Bentley also pitched a complete game for the Wildcats, limiting College Heights to three runs (two earned) and six hits while striking out 13 batters in seven innings of work.
Colin was charged with the loss after surrendering six runs (three earned) and five hits in six innings. She also struck out eight.
CHC competes in the Conway Tournament on Saturday in Conway, Missouri.
