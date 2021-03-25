The No. 9 Missouri Southern baseball team hits the road this weekend to take on Fort Hays State in a three-game MIAA series in Hays, Kansas.
The first game of the series will start at 5 p.m. Friday and be followed by a Saturday doubleheader that starts at noon.
The Lions, fresh off a 2-1 series win over Central Oklahoma, are sitting two games out of first place in the MIAA standings behind frontrunner Central Missouri. MSSU and CMU will clash in a key series next weekend in Joplin at Warren Turner Field.
Southern has four individuals batting .300 or better in Troy Gagan (.375), Jordan Fitzpatrick (.324). Henry Kusiak (.303) and Dexter Swims (.300).
Gagan, a senior infielder, leads the team with seven home runs and 18 RBI. He ranks ninth nationally in home runs, while leading the MIAA in home runs and total bases.
Zach Parish leads a strong pitching staff and is tops in Division II in wins this year, sporting a 5-0 record on the season. He leads the MIAA in games started (6), strikeouts (55) and wins (5), while ranking third in strikeout to walk ratio (55-6).
Will Bausinger (4-1) is second in the MIAA in strikeouts, ranking him ninth nationally in the category. Cole Woods leads the MIAA with four saves and is fourth nationally, while ranking 10th nationally in appearances.
As a team, the Lions lead the MIAA in categories such as doubles (44), ERA (2.98), fielding percentage (.974), home runs (24), shutouts (3), strikeout to walk ratio (207-50) and walks (77). The Lions rank sixth nationally in strikeout to walk ratio, while ranking ninth in WHIP, 11th in ERA, 12th in walks allowed per nine innings, 14th in both home runs and shutouts and 18th in strikeouts per nine innings.
FHSU (2-14, 2-10 MIAA) is coming off a three-game sweep at the hands of Rogers State.
The Tigers are led offensively by Drake Angerton, who enters the series with a .344 batting average. He has 21 hits in 61 at-bats this season.
Corbin Truslow and Garrett Stephens are tied for the FHSU lead with three home runs apiece, while Truslow, Stephens and Ed Scott are tied with a team-high nine RBI.
Jake Campbell has both wins for the Tigers and leads the team with 26 strikeouts.
All three games will feature live stats and live video. Links for both can be found at mssulions.com/sports/baseball/schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.