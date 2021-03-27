The No. 9 Missouri Southern baseball team certainly didn’t lack offense on Saturday.
In a pair of wins over Fort Hays State, the Lions plated 34 runs on 41 hits to complete a series sweep against the Tigers in Hays, Kansas. The high-octane offense enabled MSSU to claim a 16-6 win in the first game before rallying for an 18-17 win in the second game.
Southern (18-3, 12-3 MIAA), positioned in second in the MIAA standings, returns to play on April 2 when it opens up a five-game home series against conference-leading Central Missouri at Warren Turner Field in Joplin.
MSSU 16, FHSU 6
Southern had the long ball going early and often as it erupted at the plate for six home runs that resulted in nine RBI.
Left fielder Jordan Fitzpatrick opened the barrage of homers in the first inning when he blasted a ball over the wall in center field for a 1-0 lead. Catcher Tommy Stevenson later logged an RBI triple in the inning to put the Lions up 2-0.
MSSU benefitted from a five-run fourth as it logged seven hits. Joe Kinder drove in the first two runs on a double to right field before Troy Gagan logged a two-run double of his own to left center. Stevenson capped the scoring in the frame with an RBI single through the right side to widen the lead to 7-0.
Following a two-run fifth for FHSU, Southern tacked on four more runs with three homers in the seventh. Henry Kusiak blasted a solo homer to right field before Brad Willis logged a two-run homer to left field. And then Matt Miller punctuated the scoring in the frame with a solo homer to right field to put MSSU up 11-2.
A solo home run by Fort Hays in the bottom of the seventh briefly trimmed the Southern lead to 11-3 before Kusiak logged an RBI single up the middle to push the advantage back to nine runs in the top of the eighth.
The Tigers pushed across another run in the bottom of the eighth. And again, the Lions responded immediately with a four-run ninth that saw Kinder send a three-run home run out to left field and Fitzpatrick send a solo home run out to right field.
FHSU tallied two runs in the bottom of the ninth to bring the game to its final score.
MSSU had eight players log at least two hits in Fitzpatrick (3 for 6, 2 RBI), Gagan (2 for 4, 2 RBI), Stevenson (2 for 5, 2 RBI), Kusiak (3 for 6, 2 RBI), Clay Milas (2 for 5), Willis (2 for 4, 2 RBI), Miller (2 for 5, 1 RBI) and Kinder (2 for 5, 5 RBI). Southern totaled 19 hits as a team.
Will Bausinger (5-1) earned the win after tossing five complete innings, limiting FHSU to two earned runs and six hits while striking out eight. Corey Cowan, Scott Duensing, Jeremiah Kennedy and Blake McPhee tossed one inning apiece in relief.
MSSU 18, FHSU 17
A three-run seventh helped lift Southern to the win in a game that featured a combined 40 hits, 10 home runs and eight doubles.
After trailing 17-15 through six complete, MSSU opened up its scoring in the top of the seventh with a solo home run by Kinder to trim the Fort Hays lead to one run. A Stevenson RBI single later tied the game before Stevenson scored on a wild pitch to give the Lions their first lead since the fourth inning.
Relivers Duensing and Logan VanWey and the Southern defense took over from there, holding the Tigers to three hits and no runs in their final three offensive frames.
Duensing (2-0) was credited the win after tossing three shutout innings and striking out three batters. VanWey picked up his first save of the season after retiring three straight batters in the ninth.
In total, MSSU used seven pitchers in the contest in Chase Beiter, Cole Woods, Corey Cowan, Cale McCallister, Ryan Paschal, Duensing and VanWey.
The Lions again used their power hitting to their advantage with five home runs and seven doubles. Kinder led the way with two homers, while Gagan, Stevenson and Miller had one homer apiece. Gagan and Stevenson also tallied a pair of doubles, while Fitzpatrick, Milas and Kinder had one apiece.
Southern totaled 22 hits as a team and was led by Stevenson, who went 6 for 7 with six RBI. Stevenson's six hits set an MSSU record and tied the MIAA record for a single game.
Gagan finished 5 for 6 with a pair of RBI, and Kinder finished 4 for 6 with three RBI. Grant Harris and Miller logged two hits apiece.
