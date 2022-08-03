Three of the region’s major bike rides are right around the corner, and you can sign up for all of them now.
The Svitak Freedom Ride will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, leaving at 7 a.m. from the campus of Missouri Southern State University.
Six options are offered, ranging from 10 to 100 miles, with the costs ranging from $35 to $55, depending on the option.
The ride is held in honor of Sgt. Philip Svitak, one of the first American soldiers to die fighting in Afghanistan. The ride was created in August 2002 and has served as a way to raise money to buy bikes for children.
You can learn more and register at http://www.svitakfreedomride.org.
Next up is the Gorilla Century, an annual ride held in Southeast Kansas. It leaves Pittsburg, Kansas, High School at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3.
“It’s one of the flattest century rides in the country,” said Melisa Bergstedt, who is organizing both that the Svitak Freedom Ride this year.
The Gorilla Century will offer 38- and 60-mile options, known as a “metric century.”
Bergstedt said there was some concern the ride might be canceled this year because of the closing of Tailwind Cyclists in Pittsburg, but they fought to keep it going.
“This is a really important event to the Pittsburg community.” she said.
Each option can accommodate up to 1,000 riders.
Go to https://www.facebook.com/Gorillacentury for more information, as well as a link to register.
Registration is also open for the Maple Leaf 100, set for Oct. 8. This is part of Carthage’s annual Maple Leaf celebration. Rides start at 8 a.m. at Kellogg Lake.
Four options are available: 15, 46, 66 and 100 miles, with the cost ranging from $25 to $40.
The Maple Leaf 100 is one of two fundraising rides for the Joplin Trails Coalition, which manages the 3.50-mile Frisco Greenway, which connects Joplin and Webb City, and owns and manages the 16-mile Ruby Jack. That trail runs from Carthage to the Kansas line. Two miles of that trail from Carl Junction to the state line are not complete.
You can learn more about the organization, the trails, and and sign up at www.joplintrailscoalition.org.
