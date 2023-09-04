The National Christian College Athletic Association recently announced an agreement with Ozark Christian College and the Joplin Sports Authority to host the Division II Women’s Volleyball National Championship for the 2023–24 through 2025–26 academic years.
Dan Wood, NCCAA executive director, said in a statement: “The Joplin Sports Authority and Ozark Christian College continue to serve their local community and the NCCAA membership through championship hosting, and these Division II Women’s Volleyball Championships will showcase their combined efforts once again. The return to a member campus venue is exciting and should provide an excellent environment for the participants and fans who travel into the Joplin area. The local community will benefit from the Christian Service Projects provided by the eight teams competing as the NCCAA keeps #KingChasing in the of all the efforts of our membership and our staff.”
The fall championship this year will be held on the campus of OCC Nov. 15-18.
OCC has previously served as host of the NCCAA Cross Country Championships along with Division II Men’s and Women’s Basketball National Championships. As host, OCC will earn an automatic bid to the championship if they choose to do so.
“Ozark Christian College is looking forward to hosting the NCCAA DII Women’s Volleyball Championships in November these next three years,” OCC Athletic Director Chris Lahm said in a statement. “The college along with the Joplin Sports Authority will work to make it a quality event and experience for everyone.”
The facility seats 2,000 with theater-style seating available for 800 and bleachers holding an additional 1,200.
Shaun Buck, JSA event and media relations coordinator, said in a statement: “We are proud once again to partner with Ozark Christian College to bring another NCCAA National Championship to Joplin. We would like to thank Coach Lahm and his staff, along with the president and senior leadership of OCC for this outstanding opportunity. We would also like to thank Chris Williams, Ben Belleman, and the staff of the NCCAA National Office for entrusting a third national championship experience to the Joplin community. It is JSA’s goal to create a memorable championship experience for the student-athletes, coaches, and fans to cherish for a lifetime.”
The championship also will feature a Christian service project in which student-athletes and coaches have opportunities to serve the local community. CSPs can be donating items such as toys, socks, diapers, and more to those in need or actively serving through sport clinics, yard work, cleaning a church, etc. Details of CSPs for this event will be released closer to the event dates.
