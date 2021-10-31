The Ozark Christian College women’s volleyball team went 1-1 over the weekend to finish runner-up at the Midwest Christian College Conference tournament at OCC in Joplin.
The Ambassadors (13-13), seeded second in the tourney, picked up a 3-1 win over third-seeded Barclay on Friday before falling 3-1 to top-seeded Manhattan Christian on Saturday in the championship.
Addi Blagg, a Carthage native, recorded 45 combined kills in the two matches and was named to the all-conference first team. She had 16 kills, four aces and a block against Barclay before logging 29 kills, two aces and one block against Manhattan.
Mariah Munday and Kate Buster also registered double-digit kills on the weekend with 16 and 11, respectively.
College Heights Christian product Emmy Colin recorded 56 total digs in the tourney, amassing 21 on Friday and then 35 on Saturday. Skylar Clevenger led OCC with 58 assists in the two-match span.
Ozark Christian returns to play on Nov. 4 in the Southwest Region Tournament in Dallas, Texas.
