They say it’s hard to beat a good team three times in a season.
No. 3 Ozark Christian (26-3) found out it’s even tougher to beat a good team four times in a season on Thursday night inside the Multipurpose Building on the campus of Ozark Christian College.
After two regular-season meetings and a matchup in the Southwest Region tournament, OCC met No. 8 Dallas Christian for a fourth time — this time in the Association of Christian College Athletics tournament. and it came down to the wire as the Ambassadors outlasted the Crusaders yet again, 74-71.
“I knew this was going to be a dogfight for us,” OCC coach Kyle Wicklund said. “But, we stuck with it. We held in there. We didn’t play the best game, but we did enough to win.”
Last week’s loss in the regional championship was the first in over three months for Ozark.
And they were welcomed back to action by facing a top-8 team in the country.
It was a back-and-forth battle all night between these two nationally ranked squads. The largest lead for either side was in the second quarter when OCC took a nine-point lead.
Despite the back-and-forth action, there were only three ties and one lead change all game.
The one lead change came with 3:15 to go in the first period when Taylor Peterson drilled her first 3-pointer of the night to put OCC on top 11-10.
The Ambassadors led the rest of the way.
Peterson was a big part of that as she went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc to help carry OCC through a cold shooting night. The sophomore guard lined up four triples in the third quarter and they all went through the basket.
Unfortunately for Ozark, the fourth attempt from deep hit off of the pole above the backboard before falling in, so only the first three counted.
“We did not have the best shooting game,” Wicklund said. “To have her step up in a big way for us was absolutely huge. She’s been struggling a little bit with her shot as of late and the last several days we’ve been getting in the gym doing extra work, trying to get that kink out of it. and I think it paid off.”
The Frontenac, Kansas, product racked up 20 points on the evening with only one shot not coming from 3-point range.
After a Peterson 3-pointer in the second quarter OCC took a 39-31 lead with 2:56 remaining.
The Crusaders held the Ambassadors in check the rest of the way and scored the last four points of the quarter on layups from Taylor Brokenberry and Keiarra Rivers to close the half down 39-35.
With a 45-43 lead in the third quarter and 4:13 left to go, Makenzie Purinton was injured while tightly guarding DCC’s Brokenberry on the baseline. Purinton was forced to exit the game.
Ozark closed the quarter on a 13-6 despite losing Purinton.
The Lockwood product was able to return with 5:55 remaining in the game.
And the ball kept coming to her down the stretch. She found herself at the free throw line five times in the final three minutes of the game.
The junior made good on both free throws to stretch the lead to 70-65 her first trip.
After back-to-back buckets by DCC she was back at the charity stripe again with OCC clinging to a 70-69 lead.
Purinton sank both shots again. 72-69. With less than a minute remaining she was back. But this time she came up empty on both attempts.
After an empty Crusader possession, they were forced to foul OCC one more time with 20 seconds remaining. and once again, it was Purinton. She was able to stretch the lead once again, 74-69.
Dallas Christian took the ball straight to the rim and cashed in on a pair of free throws themselves to bring the deficit back to three.
Purinton was fouled once again, but came up empty on both shots keeping the score at 74-71.
The Crusaders called a timeout after collecting the rebound.
The inbounds pass went to Leia Twine and she drove inside the arc and attempted a floater to no avail as OCC collected the rebound and time expired.
The Ambassadors will meet Champion Christian for a third time this season on Friday at 4:15 for the championship of the ACCA tournament. The teams have split the matchups so far this year. OCC grabbed the regular season match while Champion took last week’s game for the regional title.
“If we can box out and rebound and keep getting good looks I feel very confident going into (Friday) night,” Wicklund said.
One player to watch for when trying to box out and rebound is Kamryn Gentry. Gentry recorded another double-double with 24 rebounds and 17 points.
“I’ve been coaching for quite awhile and — men and women — I’ve never seen somebody who just has a knack and going up and knowing exactly where the rebound is going to come off and grab it,” Wicklund said.
