Chris Lahm’s 35 years of service and leadership have led to the ultimate honor the National Christian College Athletic Association can give.
Lahm, who has served the last 15 years to Ozark Christian College as athletic director and the head men’s basketball coach, has been named to the NCCAA Hall of Fame’s 2022 class along with Mark Goetsch (Pensacola Christian College) and Chris Hess (Bethel University), the league announced Friday.
Lahm, Goetsch and Hess will be officially inducted into the hall of fame on June 2 during the NCCAA Annual Convention in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
“It’s a great honor,” Lahm said over the phone Thursday, just a couple of hours before the start of his OCC team’s home game against Central Christian College of the Bible.
“It means you’ve been around a long time and you’re probably coming close to the end of your career. But it’s been a great journey with a lot of great people along the way that have helped me out. Just a lot of great people I’ve been around in the 35 years that I’ve been doing this.”
In his past three-plus decades of service in higher education and athletics, Lahm has served as athletic director, basketball coach, dean of enrollment, dean of students, campus minister and educator at various institutions across the Midwest.
Lahm has coached and mentored numerous NCCAA Scholar Athletes and All-Americans throughout his current stint with the Ambassadors. He’s already been honored as Regional Coach of the Year three times (1995-96, 1997-98 and 2001-02) and National Coach of the Year once (1997-98).
“The special moments for me was just seeing all of the players I coached grow up and become great people in society and doing ministry — either vocational ministry or doing ministry as teachers and coaches,” Lahm said. “I’ve also been fortunate to have some teams that won some national championships and conference championships. You know, the better the players are, the better the coach is.”
Lahm’s influence within the NCCAA goes beyond the campus of OCC as he’s hosted tournaments, raised money, led regions and also served on the Board of Directors.
The NCCAA Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have given outstanding leadership and service to the association. Inductees are selected for their high moral character and Christian integrity; for making positive contributions by serving the Lord and society; and for maintaining a continued interest in Christian high education and intercollegiate athletics.
