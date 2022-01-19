This area will again be the hub for a couple of prominent cross-state bicycle tours that are now open for registration.
The Oklahoma Freewheel will end in Galena, Kansas, on June 11, and the Big BAM (Bike Across Missouri) will leave from Joplin the next day. Something similar happened a few years ago, when the Oklahoma Freewheel followed Route 66 through that state before ending in Joplin, where the Big BAM launched the next day, continuing along the Mother Road toward St. Louis.
Kansas is expected to announced its cross-state Bike Across Kansas route and other details on Jan. 29.
The three are among the popular Midwest cycling tours that draw sometimes hundreds of cyclists.
Freewheel
The Oklahoma Freewheel, June 5-11, will allow riders to hit five states in seven days, said Trevor Steward, owner of No Drop Tours in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
It begins in Idabel with a 41-mile Day Zero ride that will take riders in Texas before returning to Idabel.
"It's an out-and-back," said Steward. "It's nice and flat. Nice and easy — get your legs going."
The next day it goes to Broken Bow, and the day after that is the toughest day of the ride, 70 miles and nearly 4,000 feet of elevation gain on the way to Mena, Arkansas.
"There's a lot of climbing but it's just so beautiful," he said, referring to the ride that will get cyclists into their third state.
It will continue with stops in Poteau, Vian, Tahlequah and Grove. The last day of riding will follow the Missouri-Oklahoma border, adding a fourth as it detours into Missouri. It will end in Galena, Kansas, for a fifth state on June 11.
Total distance is 439 miles.
He said 350 to 400 riders are expected for the 2022 Freewheel.
Costs vary depending on when riders sign up, whether they are riding individually or as part of a team, and other factors. More details on the ride and a registration link are posted at https://www.nodroptours.com/the-tour.
Big BAM
Missouri's Big BAM leaves from Joplin's Schifferdecker Park on Sunday, June 12, and continues to Eureka, near St. Louis, June 18.
The first day is the longest and the toughest, covering 83 miles to Willard, and climbing more than 2,800 feet. The second day, ending in Lebanon, will be 71 miles and nearly 2,700 feet of elevation gain. After that, it gets easier, with three days each under 40 miles, and overnights in Waynesville, Rolla and Cuba.
KateLynn Ketsenburg, marketing and event coordinator for Missouri Life Magazine, which presents the Big BAM rides, said they are hoping to arrange options for cyclists on those days.
"On our shorter days we are working on arranging for a float trip. If we have enough sign up there will be a bus that will take them from the bus to the river," she said.
Total distance is 326 miles.
You can learn more and register at https://www.bigbamride.com.
This is only one of two state rides presented by Missouri Life, the other is Oct. 9-14 along Missouri's Katy Trail, from Clinton to August. That ride is 201 miles. The longest day is 48 miles from Boonville to Jefferson City.
BAK
Kansas has its BAK, or Bike Across Kansas, the same week as Missouri's BAM, from June 11-18.
Registration will open and the route will be announced June 29. Details and a registration link can be found at bak.org.
