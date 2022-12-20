OKLAHOMA CITY — A state representative said he wants to level the playing field for high school athletes by overhauling the way public and private school compete for state championships.
State Rep. Randy Randleman, R-Eufaula, said there are two types of schools that currently compete for the same state championships in Oklahoma — those that have “restricted” and “unrestricted” enrollments. Private and charter schools can choose who attends, but public schools have to accept every student who lives within their boundaries.
“What happens when (schools) can keep their enrollment open, it allows them to bring the people in that are really good football players or basketball players,” Randleman said.
He said that's part of the reason private schools tend to dominate the playoffs, largely in Class 2A, 3A and 4A athletics, which deprives public school students of an opportunity to play in the finals.
“What I want is every kid to have a fair chance, and when you get in those state playoffs, that’s when your colleges are looking at you,” he said. “It could mean a scholarship. It could mean a number of things. We just want it to be fair with every kid.”
While Randleman envisions regular season play remaining the same, he’d like to separate the two types of schools into different playoff brackets so schools with the same enrollment requirements would only play each other. He said the winners of both brackets — if desired — could then play each other for an unofficial state title.
He said he’s tried to mediate a solution between public and private schools for two years and has met with about 26 private school superintendents and 126 public school superintendents. Talks have “kind of stalled out,” and Randleman said while he hoped the Legislature wouldn’t have to intervene, it’s time to put the ball in their court.
He said there are slightly more than two dozen private schools that compete in high school sports governed by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
Randleman said the OSSAA has been grappling with private-public classification fairness issues for over three decades, but said people are “so frustrated” that the system has remained this way for so long.
“I think most people know that there’s a system that needs to be changed,” he added.
His bill did not yet have a number or text filed as of Tuesday.
The OSSAA did not return messages seeking comment about Randleman’s proposal or answer questions about how private and charter schools are currently classified, if their enrollments are weighted differently than public schools or if the group keeps historical records of how often private schools win state championships versus public schools.
'Welcome the debate'
Brett Farley, executive director of the Catholic Conference of Oklahoma, said he hadn’t yet seen Randleman’s bill, but said they’d “welcome the debate.” There are 34 private Catholic schools in the state, and at least three participate in high school sports governed by OSSAA.
“Generally speaking, I know there have been some unfavorable limitations on private schools historically that the state needs to take a second look at,” Farley said.
Farley said his group believes legislators should also consider OSSAA reforms that allow home-schooled students to compete on their local public school teams. He said those parents are paying taxes into the public school system, and their children ought to be able to access extracurricular sports.
“I know that there have been conflicts annually with OSSAA and questions around classification of schools, private schools and who they can compete with and who they can’t, and so we would welcome the debate, again, to at least give private school and home-school kids an opportunity to participate equally,” Farley said.
He said historically there seems to be “favoritism” shown to public schools in terms of their classifications. Private schools might be placed into higher classifications than their public school counterparts with the same student population. He also cited “unfavorable recruiting restrictions” that put some at a disadvantage.
“I don’t want to speculate about the intent of officials in terms of how they make these decisions, but that does at least create questions and potential conflict,” Farley said. “So again, these are questions that I think need to be publicly debated in the context of the Legislature to ultimately give private schools and high schoolers an opportunity to equally participate.”
He said all schools recruit, public or private, though they don’t call it “recruiting.” He said students are encouraged to come to a school where they might flourish athletically, which is why the state has implemented eligibility restrictions for transfer students.
And Farley said for every example of a private school dominating a sport, there’s an example of another that doesn’t.
“At the end of the day, your aim is to give every kid the opportunity to play and equal access to sports whether they’re private or public, and no system, public or private should have some sort of outmoded, predominant influence in the system. We want kids to excel athletically, and it shouldn’t matter where they’re coming from,” Farley said.
He said bills like Randleman’s force such conversations into the open.
He said closed-door discussions are “not good for the system. It’s not good for public and private schools.”
The Oklahoma Public Charter Schools Association could not be reached for comment.
Missouri
Until a couple of years ago, Missouri used a multiplier for nonpublic schools of 1.35, so a private school with a population of 1,000 students in all four years of school had an enrollment for classification purposes of 1,350. Private single-sex schools, such as an all-boy's school, had enrollments doubled and then the multiplier was applied. Teams were reclassified every two years.
"The driving factor was the fact that (nonpublic schools) could control your enrollment," said Jason West, communications director for the Missouri State High School Activities Association.
In 2020, that system was replaced by a new system that gives nonpublic schools a one-for-one count for every student, or actual enrollment numbers each year for the 10th-12th grades, but also takes into account what is called the "championship factor," meaning schools are given points based on district championships and their success at state-level competition during a six-year period.
West said schools are moved up based on the number of points they earn, and can even be moved up two classes.
However, that is specific to each sport, so a nonpublic school with a championship football team will move up in that sport, but the basketball team will continue to play at the lower level unless it, too, has been winning at the state and district level.
He said there are 51 different high school activities associations (including Washington, D.C.) and no two are alike.
"The public versus private debate happens a lot."
