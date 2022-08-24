On Sept. 3 and 4, Oklahoma residents may participate in open hunting seasons without the requirement to have a state hunting license.
These free days are also a chance for hunters to take others hunting.
This year, open hunting seasons during Free Hunting Days include dove, squirrel, coyote and more. State game wardens will not check for state hunting licenses for residents on those days.
However, game wardens will be on duty as usual to ensure compliance with bag limits, shooting hours, shotgun plugs, hunter education requirements, special area regulations, and other general regulations that are published in the Oklahoma Fishing and Hunting Regulations.
Regulations are available online at www.wildlifedepartment.com.
