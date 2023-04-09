Old-time baseball returns to Joplin this week.
As part of the city's sesquicentennial celebration, Joplin’s historic Joe Becker Stadium will play host to three games that will look back to the legacy of baseball in the city’s early years with two teams from the Vintage Base Ball Association playing using the rules from the late 1800s. That means, among other things, the batter, or “striker,” is out if a fly ball is caught in flight or even on one bounce. They play in wool uniforms and wear old-style ball gloves.
“These guys are like Civil War reenactors,” Patrick Tuttle, director of the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau, told the Globe.
At 1 p.m., Saturday, the VBBA teams will take the field, with the Western Base Ball Club from Topeka, Kansas, playing the St. Louis Brown Stockings. The game will be sponsored by the Joplin Robert S. Thurman American Legion Post 13.
“Part of what they do also is educate the public, so there will be a chance both before and after the game for the public to mingle with them and learn about some of the old-school stuff about baseball," Tuttle said.
Before and after the VBBA game, four area high school teams will take the field at Joe Becker and “take on a mining camp persona to bring the history and competitive nature of the Tri-State Mining District alive as a sesquicentennial event,” according to a release from the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau.
At 10:30 a.m., the Galena, Kansas, Miners from Galena High School will take on the Columbus, Kansas, Bombers from Columbus High School. At 3:30 p.m., the Joplin High School Miners will play the Pittsburg High School Coal Diggers.
Team uniforms will be older-style jerseys and ball caps with dated fonts and numbers.
Joplin and baseball
For the past 110 years, people in Joplin have had a chance to see the future of Major League Baseball play ball at the little ballpark between Third and Fourth streets on High Avenue. In the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s, future Baseball Hall of Famers such as Mickey Mantle, Stan Musial and Satchel Paige all played on minor league and exhibition teams at Joplin’s Joe Becker Stadium. Other greats such as 1964 National League MVP and Cardinals World Series hero Ken Boyer and Hall of Fame manager Whitey Herzog played on the hallowed diamond at Joe Becker Stadium.
More recent greats such as Clayton Kershaw, Joe Mauer and Eric Hosmer took the field at Joe Becker when the Tournament of Stars called it home.
Joe Becker Stadium dates back to a time when mining was king in the Four-State Area and minor league baseball teams were prevalent in small cities across the middle of the U.S.
The stadium has been in its current location since 1913 and has been rebuilt three times, twice after fires and most recently, in 2015, as a community project to attract a minor league professional team.
“It’s an iconic, historical site, and it has great meaning in the history of sports and especially baseball,” Joplin historian Brad Belk said. “Then, when you start talking about the legends — Stan Musial, he didn’t play for the Miners, but he passed through and played games there, and Mickey Mantle and Joe Garagiola and Ken Boyer, those are the ones everyone knows about. There’s also an amazing group of players that continued to play there more recently. and it happened there at that very same site.”
Joplin Colts
In 1899, the Joplin Colts were formed as an independent baseball team that played at Cox Park. The Colts joined the Missouri Valley League and became the Miners and continued to play there, defeating Springfield 11-6 in their first game in the new league May 7, 1902.
The field was reworked so players weren’t sliding on chunks of lead and zinc, and teams such as the Webb City Webfeet, Topeka Saints, Hutchinson Salt Packers, Oklahoma City Mets, Springfield Midgets, Iola Gasbags and Pittsburg Coal Diggers were playing in the area.
In 1906, the old Cox Park property was sold and a new Miners Park was built in 1907 west of Maiden Lane between Second and Fourth streets. But from 1909-1913, Joplin had trouble keeping its baseball franchise.
A new stadium was built in 1913 with an address of 300 S. High Ave. by the Joplin Baseball Association for the Miners professional baseball club, who played in the Western League at that time. The stadium at first was known as Miners Park. The grandstands were destroyed twice by fire, once in 1936 and once in 1971.
When the Joplin Miners professional baseball club folded in 1954, the Joplin Miners Park Association, which owned the stadium, offered it to the city for free.
Joe Becker Stadium has served as the home field for the Joplin Eagles high school team, the Missouri Southern Lions college team, the American Legion program, and a host of professional, semipro and exhibition teams over the years.
According to the city of Joplin’s website, in September 2014 Joe Becker Stadium received a $4.8 million reconstruction by Hanson Sports, Corner Greer Architects and Crossland Construction.
New lighting was installed as well as stadium-style seating for spectators, suites, renovated restrooms, locker rooms and team dugouts, plus the addition of concession stands, merchandise sales space and modern ticket booths.
Joe Becker
According to a 1987 Globe article, Joe Becker wore many hats before dying Dec. 24, 1957.
He was a baseball umpire and scout, a professional wrestler, pro football player, bowler, wrestling referee and public speaker, to name a few.
Becker was born Aug. 3, 1891, in Baden, Germany, and came to the United States three years later with his parents, who settled in Chicago. He moved to Joplin in 1921.
While in Chicago, he learned the printers’ trade, and he was a proofreader for The Joplin Globe in the winter months from 1922 to 1947, when heart trouble restricted his activities.
During the summer, Becker was a minor league umpire until 1929, when he retired to become a scout for the Brooklyn Dodgers, the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees.
He was business manager of the Joplin Miners from 1936-42, and he was primarily responsible for rebuilding the stadium on High Avenue after it burned in the 1936 fire.
