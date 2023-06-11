Sunday is our day to look back ... to find the good in the past week.
Not all the news is bad, especially if you’re a Missouri Southern fan.
As sports writer Laurie Sisk noted in Saturday’s paper, she can’t remember a time when MSSU has been so successful in so many athletic endeavors in a school year.
A quick summary:
Recently, the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association named the Lions the second-best program in the nation, based on combining its cross country, indoor track and field and outdoor track and field finishes. That runner-up spot is the best in MSSU history.
In softball, the Lions went 41-15 and posted their best MIAA season in program history, 21-5.
The Southern women’s basketball program (29-7) claimed its first MIAA Tournament title in 27 years, and just its third in program history.
The men’s golf team claimed the MIAA regular season and MIAA Tournament Championship for the first time.
Many Southern coaches and players were honored by their peers; many more Southern players were named All American.
Speaking of sports ...
Southern gained two more hall of famers whenthe Mid-America Athletics Association inducted longtime coach Patty Vavra and former softball player Diane Miller into the MIAA Hall of Fame.
Vavra coached track and field and cross-country for the Lions from 1994-2016, and led Southern to seven MIAA cross-country championships, two MIAA Track and Field Championships, and three MIAA Outdoor Track and Field Championsips. Vavra also led cross-country to three straight NCAA regional titles.
Vavra, by the way, was the first female ever to receive an athletic scholarship from then-MSSC in 1976.
Diane Miller, a three-time All-American in softball, played from 1989-92. She is the only MSSU softball player to earn that distinction three straight times. She also was a three-time All-MIAA pick and helped lead coach Pat Lipira’s Lions to the program’s only National Championship in 1992, when she was named to the Division II National Championship All-Tournament team.
In short, it has been a good time to be a Lion.
It gets better ... much better.
We’d be remiss if we didn’t note this, too: A total of 61 MSSU student-athletes earned MIAA Academic Honors in the spring sports announcements that the conference office released last month.
Six student-athletes were named Scholar-Athetes and four earned the MIAA Academic Excellence Award.
Bottom line: Southern is winning on more than just the courts and the fields.
