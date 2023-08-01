Over the next few weeks, thousands of motorcyclists will take to the highways, heading to and from Sturgis, South Dakota, a 10-day event that draws hundreds of thousands of bikers.
That will be followed next month by Blues, Bikes and BBQ in Northwest Arkansas, another of the nation’s largest motorcycle rallies, which will load local interstates with more bikes and riders.
Now is also a good time to remind all drivers to be watchful, to be defensive, to put down the cellphone and other distractions, especially given what happened earlier this summer.
In June, a car plowed into a group of motorcyclists on a poker run north of Aurora. Five motorcycles were struck, four people were killed and six people were seriously injured.
Two states in the Four-State Area — Arkansas and Missouri — have the dubious distinction of being among the worst states for motorcycle deaths, based on the number of deaths per 10,000 motorcycles. Arkansas ranked third, at 11 deaths for every 10,000 motorcycles; Missouri was seventh, with nine deaths for every 10,000 motorcycles. Kansas and Oklahoma ranked near the middle. That’s according to a report that looked at a decade of accidents as reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Statistics also indicate that the number of crashes may be on the rise in these states too.
But motorcyclists must do their part too.
• Wear a helmet.
• Don’t drink and drive.
Whatever your view on wearing a helmet, the statistics are not on your side if you opt out of a helmet: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, an independent nonprofit, reports that helmets decrease the likelihood of death and brain injuries from motorcycle crashes. It cites research from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a division of the U.S. Department of Transportation, that helmets reduce the risk of death by 37% to 42%, and that unhelmeted motorcyclists are three times more likely than helmeted riders to suffer traumatic brain injuries. Another study found that in states without universal helmet laws, 57% of motorcyclists killed in 2019 were not wearing helmets, as compared to 9% in states with universal helmet laws.
And a third of all motorcycle deaths involved alcohol.
Statistics themselves are unlikely to change anyone’s mind, but maybe the law will help. Missouri has compromised, requiring helmets on anyone under the age of 25.
According to one analysis, August is the most dangerous month for motorcyclists. It may because of better weather for riding. It may be related to events such as the rally in Sturgis.
Whatever the reasons, all drivers can do more to prevent accidents and make the roads safer for everyone.
