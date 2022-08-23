Westside football squads Joplin, Carthage and Webb City finished last season as three of the top four teams in the Central Ozark Conference, and they enter the 2022 campaign with one thing in common:
They’ll each have a new top signal caller.
Turnover at any position certainly isn’t uncommon at the high school level. But when it comes to a role as pivotal and often magnified as quarterback, championship-contending teams don’t necessarily have the luxury of dealing with the growing pains that can come with a first-year varsity starter — at least not for a long duration of the season.
And to avoid any confusion, COC contenders are exactly what Carthage, Joplin and Webb City strive to be in the upcoming season after finishing first, second and fourth, respectively, in last year’s conference race. Webb City even went on to win the Class 5 state title for its 16th championship in program history after a 4-3 start.
Strong QB play helped fuel all three teams to noteworthy showings in 2021, and now they will be handing the offensive reins over to new talented playmakers who have earned the trust of their coaches and teammates over the course of the offseason.
So let’s take a look at the players who will be stepping into No. 1 QB roles for Joplin, Carthage and Webb City in 2022:
HOBBS GOOCH, JOPLIN
6-4, 180 pounds, junior
When it comes to varsity QB experience, the cupboard isn’t totally bare for Hobbs Gooch.
As a sophomore last season, Gooch stepped up in a big way when he got his first start at signal caller for the Eagles in the first round of the Class 6 District 3 playoffs and helped Joplin earn a 24-21 double-overtime win over Lee’s Summit.
Filling in for usual starter Always Wright, who was serving a one-game suspension, Gooch went 8 of 18 through the air for 90 yards and two touchdowns.
His TD passes of 12 and 4 yards to wide receiver Terrance Gibson were part of a 21-point surge in the second quarter before Joplin eventually won the game on a 21-yard field goal by Joe Ipsen in the second overtime.
“Obviously, he got the start last year in districts against Lee’s Summit and got a win under his belt,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “He handled that situation very well. He’s just a young man who works hard and is very coachable. We have a lot of confidence in him.”
Curtis added that Gooch’s versatility and decision making over the course of the offseason and preseason earned him the starting nod.
“He can run some and he throws a good ball,” Jasper said. “We feel like he’s a good decision maker. His biggest attribute is that he can stay calm under pressure and make good decisions.”
Gooch will be tasked with filling the void left by Wright, who earned all-state honors last year as a senior after throwing for 2,217 yards and 25 TDs while adding 486 yards and nine TDs on 58 carries.
“He was a junior varsity quarterback for our team last year and learned a lot,” Jasper said of Gooch. “Obviously he’s learned a lot from Coach (Jacob) Hewitt, but he was also able to watch Always for a year and learn from him. He’s just a sponge that takes in all of that information and goes out and does the best to his ability.”
Leadership is another role that Jasper believes Gooch has assumed with flying colors.
“He’s a great teammate and he puts in the extra time,” Jasper said. “Whether it’s with his footwork or just getting some extra throws in, he’s always putting in the extra work either on his own or with his teammates. So from that standpoint, he’s a tremendous leader through his actions and work ethic.”
COOPER JADWIN, CARTHAGE
5-10, 170 pounds, senior
The Carthage Tigers haven’t lacked exceptional QBs in the last several years, and coach Jon Guidie is hoping that Cooper Jadwin will be their next.
Jadwin has played the QB position for the entirety of his football career but will be tabbed as Carthage’s No. 1 guy for the first time as a senior. He was the starting signal caller for the Tigers’ freshman team that went undefeated in 2019.
“He has experience, just not varsity experience,” Guidie said. “He’s had to wait in the wings here to get his turn, but he’s been very excited for this opportunity. You can tell that every day in practice and in the weight room.
“He’s a smart player and more of a dual-threat quarterback. He runs the ball very well, but he also makes good decisions and can throw the football very well. So we’re excited to see what he can do this year and excited for him as an individual.”
Jadwin replaces former Carthage signal caller Caden Kabance, who, like Jadwin’s scenario this year, was a first-year starting QB for the Tigers in 2021. Kabance wound up thriving in the new role as he rushed for 1,150 yards and 19 TDs on 164 carries while completing 58.5% of his passes for 847 yards and four TDs.
Guidie’s plan for Jadwin and the Carthage offense is to be more balanced than the Tigers were a year ago when they averaged 352.4 rushing yards per game while throwing for 83.8 yards per game.
“We feel like we have an opportunity to be more of a balanced threat offensively,” he said. “Like I said, Cooper is experienced but just not at the varsity level. It’s kind of similar to the situation Caden was in before he had a great year. But outside of that, we have experience at all three levels with our backfield, our offensive line and our receivers.”
LANDON JOHNSON, WEBB CITY
6-3, 180 pounds, senior
Landon Johnson got his feet wet as a varsity starter last season when he made four starts and amassed 457 yards through the air and 99 yards on the ground with seven total TDs.
Now Johnson is the Cardinals’ No. 1 guy under center after the departure of Cohl Vaden, who threw for 968 yards and nine TDs while rushing for 458 yards and seven TDs in the midst of Webb City’s state championship run last year.
The senior has good size with a 6-foot-3 frame and has shown great leadership ability ahead of the 2022 campaign, according to coach John Roderique.
“Landon is a kid who’s played quarterback his whole career,” Roderique said. “He’s also been a pretty good defender for us. He’s really working exclusively on offense this season, though.
“He’s really an unselfish kid who’s been willing to give up that role on the defensive side to focus on quarterback. He’s a team guy and is well-respected by his peers and classmates. His teammates respect him and want to see him do well. … He’s a longer athlete and a really smart kid. He can make throws, but I think his strongest attribute is just his decision making and ability to make the right plays.”
Roderique said he anticipates a bit of a learning curve for Johnson in the early portion of the season as he adjusts to the speed of the game.
“There’s just no way of simulating the speed of the game in practice,” he said. “You scrimmage and you can get pretty close to it, but there’s no way to truly emulate how fast things come at you. So for most of the offensive positions and especially quarterback, the game has to be slowed down a little for him. You have to learn to make decisions quickly.
“Landon started four games for us last year, so he got his feet wet a little bit in that role. We’re confident that he can do his job, but I don’t think anybody would tell you that they’re going to have their best game in week one. … I’ve always been a little more patient with those guys than maybe somebody who’s a returning starter.”
