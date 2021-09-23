Autumn and the Ozarks — the perfect place during the perfect season, with no shortage of outdoor challenges.
We've picked an event for every weekend (and a few during the week) to put on your outdoor calendar from now through Nov. 7, when you lose that last hour of daylight.
Saturday, Sept. 25:
Dive Team presentation
When: 7:15-8:15 p.m.
Where: Roaring River State Park, near Cassville.
Details: Spend the day trout fishing and hiking, and then head over to the park amphitheater in the evening to meet the divers who have been filming and conducting research on Roaring River Spring. Past dive teams from 1979 and 1999 were limited due to traditional scuba equipment, and could descend only 224 feet into the spring before they were stopped by a narrow constriction. This year, the divers made it past the restriction, mapping and filming hundreds of feet beyond what was once considered the bottom of the spring. Divers will demonstrate equipment and explain how they do their work.
Thursday, Sept. 30:
Backpacking for Beginners
When: 7-9 p.m.
Where: Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way, in Springfield.
Details: Join outdoorsman Don Brink for an introduction to backpacking. Learn about the types of equipment, things beginners should know, and places to go in the Ozarks. After attending this program, pick a weekend (Oct 22-24, perhaps, see below) and head out on your own. To register, and for information, call 417-888-4237.
Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 2-3:
Trapping clinic
When: Clinic starts at 8 a.m. Saturday and goes all day, and resumes at sunrise on Sunday and ends at noon.
Where: Robert E. Talbot Conservation Area in Lawrence County. Take Missouri Highway 97 north from Stotts City to Missouri Highway 96, then travel east on Missouri Highway 96 for one mile.
Details: The two-day clinic, which is taught by the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Missouri Trappers Association, is a hands-on, outdoor clinic so participants should dress for the weather. All portions of the seminar will be taught in the field and on part of the Spring River. Topics covered include trap selection, trap setting (both dry land and water sets), regulations, skinning and other aspects of fur handling. This program is designed to give participants a working knowledge of all aspects of trapping and fur handling for those taking part in Missouri’s upcoming trapping seasons, which begin Nov. 15. The clinic is free but registration is required, https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/179218.
For details, call Lawrence County Conservation Agent Andy Barnes at 417-461-4586 or email him at Andrew.Barnes@mdc.mo.gov.
Saturday, Oct. 9:
Hiking Bennett Spring State Park
When: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Where: Meet at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way, and carpool to Bennett Spring State Park.
Details: The hike is 7.7-miler on the Natural Tunnel Trail with Volunteer Naturalist Mike Mihalik. Bring a sack lunch, water and dress for the weather, including comfortable hiking shoes. Hike is rated moderate to difficult. For details and to register, call 417-888-4237.
Saturday, Oct. 9:
Maple Leaf Bicycle Tour
When: Starts at 8 a.m.
Where: Ride begins at Kellogg Lake, and there are multiple ride options available, ranging from 15 to 100 miles.
Details: This is an important fundraiser for the Joplin Trails Coalition. You can find out more and also register online at www.joplintrailscoalition.org/maple-leaf-bicycle-tour.
Thursday, Oct. 14:
Catfish class
When: 5-7 p.m.
Where: Chesapeake Fish Hatchery, 21186 Missouri Highway 174, east of Mt. Vernon.
Details: Missouri Department of Conservation Community Education Assistant Stacy Wheatley will discuss the steps needed to get a catfish from the pond to the plate. Topics covered include catfish habits, fishing strategies, regulations, cleaning techniques, and how to prepare catfish for the table. Participants will have a chance to sample some fried catfish and to fish for catfish at one of Chesapeake’s hatchery ponds. People can either bring their own fishing equipment and bait or use equipment provided by MDC staff. People ages 16-64 who are planning to fish must possess a valid Missouri fishing license.
To register, or for details, call 417-742-4361 ext. 1825 or email stacy.wheatley@mdc.mo.gov
Saturday, Oct. 16:
Autumn Color Hike
When: Hike starts at 10 a.m.
Where: Cave Spring Loop along the Current River at Ozark National Scenic Riverways. Hikers meet at Devil’s Well, south of Route KK.
Details: This is a hike from Devils Well 2.2 miles to Cave Spring and then returns, using the loop trail, another 2.7 miles for a total of approximately 5 miles.
To register, and for details, call Skyler Bockman at 573-323-8093.
Weekend event, Oct 22-24:
Backpacking Buffalo River Trail
When: All weekend
Where: Buffalo River Trail, in Northwest Arkansas.
Details: Test out your backpacking skills (see Sept. 30) on the Buffalo River Trail, a nearly 40-miler that runs from Boxley on the Upper Buffalo River to Pruitt. You can hike this in sections, starting on Friday night, and wrap up on Sunday. Arrange a shuttle with canoe rental businesses. Fall color should be peaking.
Weekend event, Oct. 29-31:
Canoeing Buffalo National River
When: All weekend
Where: Buffalo National River, in Northwest Arkansas.
Details: Spend Halloween on a the middle section of the river if the water holds, with features named Skull Bluff (also known as Bathouse Cave). Or got to the lower river, with a feature named Devil's Tea Table. The lower river also has a ghost town, the old community of Rush, with a handful of abandoned buildings. Fall color should be perfect.
Saturday, Nov. 6:
National Bison Day Hike
When: 10 a.m. to noon, and 1-3 p.m.
Where: Prairie State Park, 128 NW 150th Lane, north of Mindenmines.
Details: National Bison Day is the first Saturday in November. There will be two hikes that day. Be prepared for a 2-mile hike over uneven terrain. Bring water, snacks, a hat and sunscreen. Wearing sturdy shoes is recommended. Binoculars will be useful in looking at bison as well as other wildlife. Dress for the weather.
Registration is required, and each hike is limited to 25 participants. Call 417-843-6711 to register.
