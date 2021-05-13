Ozark National Scenic Riverways announced today that all sections of the the Current and Jack's Fork rivers are again open for floating. Recent rains had pushed up river levels, making it unsafe.
Just in case you can't go, take a virtual visit of Round Spring Cave, put together by the park.
https://www.nps.gov/media/video/view.htm?id=67E9E1D2-D1B9-418E-9328-A74F307DA0B4&fbclid=IwAR0_7BBgzTywpniskeQ_TtheRNVWj1GymQOBS-V9SJNmhgMTywelSwSzauM
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.