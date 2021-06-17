It's official. Summer arrives this weekend. That means nearly 15 hours of direct daylight for a bit, nearly 16 hours if you dip into the half light on either side of sunrise (5:58 a.m.) and sunset (8:41 p.m.).
And with the arrival of summer comes our annual summer calendar, offering an outdoor challenge every weekend through Labor Day. The goal is to make 2021 the superlative summer.
Since it's also Father's Day (June 20), that means the first weekend of summer is a dad's choice. Just in case he needs a suggestion:
CYCLING: The Bentonville Bike Fest is a free event that continues today and Sunday, with workshops and seminars for all ages, sprints and endurance races, pro riders, new bike demonstrations, gravel rides, music and live bands, food and more. It's also a moment to connect with trails in Northwest Arkansas, which has earned a national reputation for cycling. You can find a schedule of events and more at www.bentonvillebikefest.com.
PADDLING: It looks like a warm weekend, so head to rivers close to home for a day of paddling. Big Sugar and Elk River — always a great place to cool off — will no doubt be crowded. For something different try the James River, south of Springfield, from the H.L. Kerr access to the "Y" bridge at Galena.
FISHING: Pack in a full day at Roaring River this weekend. I was just down there and didn't run out of things to do from sunrise to sunset. It started with trout fishing at 6:30 a.m., a naturalist-led cave hike with my son and granddaughter midmorning, followed by letting her splash around in the creek where Dry Hollow drains into the park, downtime in the late afternoon, grilled trout for dinner, more fishing until the siren sounded at 8:30 p.m., and then another naturalist program at the amphitheater that included a chance for her to get up close with a live snake. I was wiped out, but she was still game for a late-night round of hide and seek.
Here's something every weekend to make it that superlative summer:
• June 26-27: This is the weekend of the annual Great American Backyard Campout, held to encourage kids to get outdoors. This is how parent-free outdoor adventures began for my friends and me, camping in the backyard on summer nights, using a canvas tent that was the size of a Mini Cooper when packed, and about as heavy. Go one better and join in events at Missouri parks, including the sixth annual "Ultimate S'mores Cook-Off" from 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park. They supply the chocolate, graham crackers and marshmallows, but you bring the recipe. If the ultimate s'more isn't enough of a superlative, then consider: You are so close to Taum Sauk State Park that you could bag Missouri's high point, Taum Sauk Mountain, 1,772 feet above sea level.
• July 3-5: Devil's Den State Park south of Fayetteville, Arkansas, is the place to be for Independence Day. The park is once again holding its old-timey July 4 games, which it has done for more than 40 years. Events include horseshoes, sack races, egg toss, parades and softball. No fireworks in the park, but there is plenty of spectacular stuff to see and do, including 12 new miles of the Monument Trail network that opened to mountain bikers, trail runners and others this spring. The superlative? Where else can you ride behind a waterfall?
• July 10-11: Bison Hike from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 10, at Prairie State Park north of Mindenmines. This is a guided 2-mile hike. Dress for the weather, and bring sunscreen and bug spray. Registration required, as the hike is limited to 25 people. Call 417-843-6711 to register. There is another bison hike on Saturday, Aug. 7. The superlative? This is Missouri's largest public bison herd and the best place in the state to experience the tallgrass prairie that once covered millions of acres.
• July 17-18: Head to Ozark National Scenic Riverways this weekend, which is offering guided floats on some Sundays this summer, including July 18 and Aug. 15. Put in at Pulltite, one of the prettiest springs in the Ozarks, at 9 a.m. and take out around 3 p.m. at Round Spring. Rangers will stop along the river to highlight its beauty and history. A shuttle will be provided, but participants will need to provide their own vessel, paddle and life jacket. Space is limited and reservations are required. Contact the Round Spring Ranger Station at 573-323-8093. While visiting the Riverways, make time for Big Spring, the largest spring in Missouri, and add another superlative to your list.
• July 24-25: Head to the Eleven Point National Wild and Scenic River. What is superlative about the Eleven Point? It was chosen for that the inaugural class of wild and scenic rivers in 1968, with 44 miles protected. It is, to my mind, one of the most authentic and unchanged of Ozark rivers.
• July 31-Aug. 1: Spend a hot weekend underground, visiting the region's best public caves. Missouri has more than 6,400 caves, and many are open to the public. Check, though, because some may be limiting the number of visitors, still social distancing. The superlative? Marvel Cave, at Silver Dollar City in Branson, is considered the deepest public cave in Missouri and takes visitors more than 500 feet below ground. It is open selective dates and times. Check with the park.
• Aug. 7-8: Spend the weekend riding Missouri's Katy Trail. The superlative? It is the nation's longest rail-to-trail conversion (240 miles) and connects with a 47.5-mile spur of the Rock Island route. Missouri State Parks wants 200 riders for this weekend, half to ride from St. Charles to North Jefferson on a century ride (100 miles) and half to ride from Windsor to North Jefferson to meet up that night for live music and more. Registration is open until July 1 or until the ride is full. Go to https://mostateparks.com/page/90626/2021-bicentennial-ride.
• Aug. 14-15: Missouri joined the union 200 years ago this month, and coincidentally, there are nearly 200 natural areas across the state, places where you can still experience some of the state's original landscapes. That includes Joplin's Chert Glades, Diamond Grove Prairie in Newton County and much more. These are chock full of superlatives — old-growth forest, virgin prairie and unspoiled springs — the best surviving remnants of what was. Go to https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/natural-areas to learn more.
• Aug. 21-22: Kid's Fishing Day at Roaring River. Children ages 15 and under will have the opportunity to fish all day for free with part of the river set aside just for them that day. There will be programs and activities throughout the day, including fish cooking, fish casting, fly fishing, knot tying, fly tying, live snakes, a hatchery tour and more. There also will be live bluegrass bands and food. The superlatives? This was Missouri's most visited park last year. Missouri's record rainbow — 18 pounds, 1 ounce — also was caught at the park in 2004.
• Aug. 28-29: Add a third Ozark river to your list, Buffalo National River in Arkansas. Given water levels, you'll probably have to float the lower Buffalo, between Buffalo Point and the mouth of the White River. The superlative here is Ludlow Bluff, which may actually be taller than Big Bluff and rank as the tallest bluff in the Midwest, at nearly 600 feet. Another superlative? The lower Buffalo takes you along the most isolated stretch of river left in the Ozarks — nearly 32 miles interrupted by only one rock forest road that gets you to the campground at Rush. Most of the lower river is also in the Lower Buffalo Wilderness, which, when combined with the nearby Leatherwood Wilderness, preserves nearly 40,000 acres from roads and other development — the largest tract of wild land left in the Ozarks.
• Sept. 4-6: The Gorilla Century Ride on Saturday, Sept. 4, will offer four options — 38, 62 and 100 miles, as well as a 62-mile gravel route. All leave from Pittsburg, Kansas, High School. Registration hasn't opened yet, but watch tailwindcyclists.com/gorilla-century for details. What makes this superlative? Roger Lomshek, of Tailwind Cyclists, said it is the flattest, fastest century ride in the region. "The flattest thing this side of a skating rink," he said.
