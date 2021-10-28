ROGERS, Ark. — Eagle watch cruises on Beaver Lake are returning to Hobbs State Park this winter. The popular cruises were canceled last winter due to COVID-19.
Bald eagles are usually seen migrating through Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas from November through February, mainly around rivers and lakes.
Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will offer boat tours on most weekends and around holidays this fall.
Tours depart Rocky Branch Marina promptly at 3 p.m. To make reservations, call Hobbs State Park at 479-789-5000. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and the cost is $15 for adult, and $7.50 for children ages 6-12.
Tour dates are:
• Nov. 6, 7, 13, 14, 27, 28.
• Dec. 4, 5, 18, 19, 23, 26, 27, 31.
• Jan. 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 29, 30.
• Feb. 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27.
Steve Chyrchel, interpreter guide at the park, told me that while bald eagles have become year-round residents, winter is the best time to spot them in the area, and he also told me that the best time to see them is when you don’t want to be out — drizzly, cold weather, when the eagles like to remain perched in trees.
Park officials say they have never failed to spot eagles — some adults and some immature without the signature white head — and often see other wildlife, including ospreys, herons, kingfishers and more. The cruises head to the Van Winkle arm of the lake, where there is less development.
Participants are asked to dress for the weather.
“You’ve got to remember eagle watching is not a warm-weather sport,” Chrychel also told me. “Down on the water, it will feel like it is 10 degrees colder. Plus, the boat is moving, so you had better dress warmly.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.